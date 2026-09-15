UEFA Youth League domestic champions path latest
Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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The first of three rounds of two-legged ties involves 20 of the 50 clubs in this path.
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The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path has begun with the first round running until Wednesday 14 October.
In all, 50 clubs enter the tournament in this path, with ten teams eventually due to emerge to join the top 22 sides in the UEFA Champions League path in the round of 32. Twenty clubs take part in the ten first-round ties, and the winners of those contests join the 30 teams beginning in the second round.
In Tuesday's sole first leg, Kairat Almaty won 5-0 at debutants Mladost Donja Gorica. Eight more ties begin on Wednesday with those in action including HJK Helsinki, who made it from this stage to the last 16 in 2025/26.
The first legs conclude on Saturday 10 October with Dinamo Tbilisi playing Dinamo-Minsk, and the returns are the following Tuesday and Wednesday. The bracket for all three two-legged rounds was set by the draw on 1 September; among those awaiting in the second round are former champions AZ Alkmaar, Benfica, Chelsea and Salzburg.
First round
All times CET
First legs
Tuesday 15 September:
Mladost Donja Gorica 0-5 Kairat Almaty
Wednesday 16 September:
FC Santa Coloma vs AP Brera Strumica (18:00)
Zrinjski Mostar vs Lincoln Red Imps (18:00)
Thór vs Žalgiris (18:00)
Flora vs HB (18:00)
HJK Helsinki vs Ballkani (18:00)
Valletta vs Partizani (20:00)
Cliftonville vs Super Nova (20:45)
Cardiff Met vs UNA Strassen (20:45)
Saturday 10 October:
Dinamo Tbilisi vs Dinamo-Minsk (19:00)
Second legs
Tuesday 13 October:
Lincoln Red Imps vs Zrinjski Mostar (18:00)
Wednesday 14 October:
Kairat Almaty vs Mladost Donja Gorica (12:00, first leg: 5-0)
Ballkani vs HJK Helsinki (14:00)
Partizani vs Valletta (14:00)
Dinamo-Minsk vs Dinamo Tbilisi (14:00)
AP Brera Strumica vs FC Santa Coloma (15:00)
Super Nova vs Cliftonville (17:00)
Žalgiris vs Thór (18:00)
UNA Strassen vs Cardiff Met (19:30)
HB vs Flora (20:00)
- Ballkani, Cardiff Met, Flora, Mladost Donja Gorica, Partizani, Super Nova, Thór and UNA Strassen are making their UEFA Youth League debuts in the first round. It is Mladost Donja Gorica and Super Nova's first club appearances in any UEFA competition.
- AP Brera Strumica, Cliftonville, FC Santa Coloma and Havnar Bóltfelag are also aiming to get through a UEFA Youth League round for the first time.
- Dinamo-Minsk and HJK Helsinki both reached the knockout phase from the domestic champions path first round last season. Each lost to eventual semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain, Dinamo-Minsk in the last 32 and HJK in the round of 16 (after beating Manchester City on penalties to get there).
Second round (28 October & 4 November)
Second round draw
Flora / HB vs Chelsea
St. Patrick's Athletic vs Thór / Žalgiris
Genk vs Salzburg
Bravo vs Crvena Zvezda
Dynamo Kyiv vs Rangers
AZ Alkmaar vs Göztepe
Legia Warszawa vs Clermont
Hammarby vs Cliftonville / Super Nova
HJK Helsinki / Ballkani vs Žilina
Stabæk vs Cardiff Met / UNA Strassen
Valletta / Partizani vs Hradec Králové
MTK Budapest vs Mladost Donja Gorica / Kairat Almaty
Dinamo Tbilisi / Dinamo-Minsk vs Copenhagen
Fiorentina vs Septemvri Sofia
Qarabağ vs GNK Dinamo
Benfica vs Pafos
Farul Constanta vs Sheriff Tiraspol
Zürich vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
FC Santa Coloma / AP Brera Strumica vs Hoffenheim
PAOK vs Zrinjski Mostar / Lincoln Red Imps
- In the second round, Clermont, Göztepe, Hradec Králové and Stabæk make competition debuts. It is Clermont's first club appearance in any UEFA competition.
- Clermont are the 15th different French entrants, moving them one ahead of Germany as the nation with the most distinct entries over the 13 editions.
- Also starting in the second round are two-time champions Chelsea, fellow past victors AZ Alkmaar, Benfica and Salzburg. AZ and Salzburg have won this competition after starting in the domestic champions path. Chelsea also reached the final from this path in 2018/19.
- Benfica maintain their record of entering in all 13 editions. In the first leg, Benfica will play their 100th game in this competition. Only Real Madrid have previously reached this mark; Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona will also be bringing up a century on Matchday 3 of the league phase.
- Bravo, Fiorentina, Hammarby, Pafos, Qarabağ and St. Patrick's Athletic are aiming to get through a stage of this competition for the first time.
- Dynamo Kyiv successfully came through this path for the fourth time last season. AZ, Legia and Žilina also came through this path and both reached the round of 16.
Third round (25 November & 9 December)
Third round draw
Flora Tallinn / HB / Chelsea vs St. Patrick's Athletic / Thór Akureyri / Žalgiris
Genk / Salzburg vs Bravo / Crvena Zvezda
Dynamo Kyiv / Rangers vs AZ Alkmaar / Göztepe
Legia Warszawa / Clermont vs Hammarby / Cliftonville / Super Nova
HJK Helsinki / Ballkani / Žilina vs Stabæk / Cardiff Met / UNA Strassen
Valletta / Partizani / Hradec Králové vs MTK Budapest / Mladost Donja Gorica / Kairat Almaty
Dinamo Tbilisi / Dinamo-Minsk / Copenhagen vs Fiorentina / Septemvri Sofia
Qarabağ / GNK Dinamo vs Benfica / Pafos
Farul Constanta / Sheriff Tiraspol vs Zürich / Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC
FC Santa Coloma / AP Brera Strumica / Hoffenheim vs PAOK / Zrinjski Mostar / Lincoln Red Imps
UEFA Youth League knockout calendar
Round of 32 draw: 11 December, Nyon
Round of 32: 2/3 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 5 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 23/24 February
Quarter-finals: 16/17 March
Semi-finals: 16 April
Final: 19 April