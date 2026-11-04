UEFA Youth League domestic champions path: Second round complete

The second of three rounds in the UEFA Youth League domestic champions path is complete with 20 teams through to compete for ten round of 32 slots.

Former champions AZ Alkmaar, Salzburg and Benfica – who became the first non-Spanish club to 100 Youth League games in last week's first leg – all went through. However, another past winner, Chelsea, went out to Flora Tallinn, who came through the first round on debut and are the first Estonian side to reach the third round.

Flora twice trailed in their away second leg before sealing a 3-2 victory to eliminate Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate; Sander Alamaa struck twice in the return including the penalty winner to add to his two home goals in the tie. Another team that came through the first round on debut had an impressive win as Super Nova of Latvia wiped out a 1-0 deficit from their away leg with a 2-0 home victory against Hammarby.

HJK Helsinki, who made it from the first round to the last 16 in 2025/26, completed a 3-0 aggregate win against another side that got through this path last season, Žilina. Crvena Zvezda, Legia Warszawa and Dinamo Tbilisi have also reached the third round for the second year running, the Georgian club beating Copenhagen on penalties despite the Danish side overturning a 3-0 first-leg deficit in their home return.

Sheriff Tiraspol trailed their own tie against Farul Constanța 3-0 overall early in the second leg but came back to force an epic penalty shoot-out the Moldovan team won 7-6. Debutants Hradec Králové and Stabæk progressed while Fiorentina and Saint Patrick's Athletic also got through a round for the first time.

In all, 50 clubs entered the tournament in this path, with ten teams eventually due to emerge to join the top 22 sides in the UEFA Champions League path in the round of 32. Twenty clubs took part in the ten first-round ties, and the winners of those contests joined the 30 teams beginning in the second round.

The bracket for all three two-legged rounds was set by the draw on 1 September.

Second round results

Wednesday 4 November:

Kairat Almaty 2-2 MTK Budapest (agg: 5-3)

Septemvri Sofia 0-3 Fiorentina (agg: 0-8)

GNK Dinamo 7-0 Qarabağ (agg: 9-1)

Pafos 1-3 Benfica agg: 1-9)

Chelsea 2-3 Flora Tallinn (agg: 4-5)

Crvena Zvezda 1-0 Bravo (agg: 2-0)

Copenhagen 3-0 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 3-3, Dinamo Tbilisi win 5-4 on penalties)

PAOK 3-0 Zrinjski Mostar (agg: 6-1)

Žilina 0-0 HJK Helsinki (agg: 0-3)

Super Nova 2-0 Hammarby (agg: 2-1)

Sheriff Tiraspol 3-1 Farul Constanța (agg: 3-3, Sheriff win 7-6 on penalties)

Hradec Králové 3-0 Partizani (agg: 9-0)

Hoffenheim 9-0 AP Brera Strumica (agg: 12-0)

Žalgiris 0-1 St. Patrick's Athletic (agg: 1-2)

Clermont 1-2 Legia Warszawa (agg: 2-5)

Rangers 3-0 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 5-3)

Cardiff Met 0-4 Stabæk (agg: 0-12)

Tuesday 3 November:

Salzburg 4-3 Genk (agg: 5-4)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-0 Zürich (agg: 1-1, M. Tel-Aviv win 5-3 on penalties)

Göztepe 1-2 AZ Alkmaar (agg: 2-5)

Wednesday 28 October:

Legia Warszawa 3-1 Clermont

Qarabağ 1-2 GNK Dinamo

Dynamo Kyiv 3-2 Rangers

Partizani 0-6 Hradec Králové

AP Brera Strumica 0-3 Hoffenheim

Farul Constanța 2-0 Sheriff Tiraspol

Fiorentina 5-0 Septemvri Sofia

Genk 1-1 Salzburg

Zrinjski Mostar 1-3 PAOK

Dinamo Tbilisi 3-0 Copenhagen

Benfica 6-0 Pafos

Bravo 0-1 Crvena Zvezda

MTK Budapest 1-3 Kairat Almaty

Flora Tallinn 2-2 Chelsea

HJK Helsinki 3-0 Žilina

Stabæk 8-0 Cardiff Met

Hammarby 1-0 Super Nova

Zürich 1-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

St. Patrick's Athletic 1-1 Žalgiris

Tuesday 27 October:

AZ Alkmaar 3-1 Göztepe

In the second round, Clermont, Göztepe, Hradec Králové and Stabæk made their competition debuts. This is Clermont's first club appearance in any UEFA competition.

Cardiff Met, Flora, Partizani and Super Nova came through the first round on debut.

Clermont are the 15th different French entrants, moving them one ahead of Germany as the nation with the most distinct entries over the 13 editions.

Also starting in the second round are two-time champions Chelsea and fellow past victors AZ Alkmaar, Benfica and Salzburg. AZ and Salzburg have won this competition after starting in the domestic champions path. Chelsea also reached the final from this path in 2018/19. Hoffenheim are former semi-finalists.

AZ are aiming to get through the domestic champions path for the sixth year in a row; only Midtjylland have previously done so as many times overall.

Benfica maintain their record of entering in all 13 editions. In the first leg, Benfica will play their 100th game in this competition. Only Real Madrid have previously reached this mark; Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona will also be bringing up a century on Matchday 3 of the league phase.

Bravo, Fiorentina, Hammarby, Pafos, Qarabağ and St. Patrick's Athletic were aiming to get through a stage of this competition for the first time.

Dynamo Kyiv successfully came through this path for the fourth time last season. AZ, HJK, Legia and Žilina all came through this path in 2025/26 and reached the round of 16.

Third round (25 November & 9 December)

Third round draw Flora Tallinn / Chelsea vs St. Patrick's Athletic / Žalgiris

Genk / Salzburg vs Bravo / Crvena Zvezda

Dynamo Kyiv / Rangers vs AZ Alkmaar / Göztepe

Legia Warszawa / Clermont vs Hammarby / Super Nova

HJK Helsinki / Žilina vs Stabæk / Cardiff Met

Partizani / Hradec Králové vs MTK Budapest / Kairat Almaty

Dinamo Tbilisi / Copenhagen vs Fiorentina / Septemvri Sofia

Qarabağ / GNK Dinamo vs Benfica / Pafos

Farul Constanța / Sheriff Tiraspol vs Zürich / Maccabi Tel-Aviv

AP Brera Strumica / Hoffenheim vs PAOK / Zrinjski Mostar

First round

HJK Helsinki, who made it from the first round of this path to the last 16 in 2025/26, are on their way again after eliminating debutants Ballkani. However, the other team that got through this path a year ago after starting in the first round, Dinamo-Minsk, fell on penalties to Dinamo Tbilisi in a thrilling tie that ended 6-6 on aggregate.

Four Youth League newcomers made it through: Cardiff Met, Flora Tallinn, Partizani and Super Nova, the Latvian club's first representatives in any UEFA competition. Cardiff Met are the first team from Wales to get through a round or register a victory in this competition, feats matched on behalf of North Macedonia by Brera Strumica.

Antonio Arapović scored five goals across the two legs of Zrinjski Mostar's victory against Lincoln Red Imps, while Kairat Almaty and Žalgiris both went through from this round for the second time in three seasons.

Antonio Arapović (No9) scored five for Zrinjski Mostar over two legs against Lincoln Red Imps HŠK Zrinjski Mostar

Wednesday 14 October:

Kairat Almaty 8-1 Mladost Donja Gorica (agg: 13-1)

Ballkani 1-2 HJK Helsinki (agg: 1-8)

Partizani 4-0 Valletta (agg: 6-0)

Dinamo-Minsk 2-3 Dinamo Tbilisi (agg: 6-6, Dinamo Tbilisi win 3-1 on penalties)

AP Brera Strumica 8-0 FC Santa Coloma (agg: 11-0)

Super Nova 1-0 Cliftonville (agg: 1-0)

Žalgiris 2-0 Thór (agg: 6-3)

UNA Strassen 1-0 Cardiff Met (agg: 1-4)

HB 1-4 Flora Tallinn (agg: 1-7)

Tuesday 13 October:

Lincoln Red Imps 1-4 Zrinjski Mostar (agg: 1-10)

Saturday 10 October:

Dinamo Tbilisi 3-4 Dinamo-Minsk

Wednesday 16 September:

FC Santa Coloma 0-3 AP Brera Strumica

Zrinjski Mostar 6-0 Lincoln Red Imps

Thór 3-4 Žalgiris

Flora 3-0 HB

HJK Helsinki 6-0 Ballkani

Valletta 0-2 Partizani

Cliftonville 0-0 Super Nova

Cardiff Met 4-0 UNA Strassen

Tuesday 15 September:

Mladost Donja Gorica 0-5 Kairat Almaty

UEFA Youth League knockout calendar

Round of 32 draw: 11 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 2/3 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 5 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 23/24 February

Quarter-finals: 16/17 March

Semi-finals: 16 April

Final: 19 April