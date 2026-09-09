UEFA Youth League domestic champions path starts Tuesday

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path starts with the first round running from Tuesday 15 September to Wednesday 14 October.

In all, 50 clubs enter the tournament in this path, with ten teams eventually due to emerge to join the top 22 sides in the UEFA Champions League path in the round of 32. Twenty clubs take part in the ten first-round ties, and the winners of those contests join the 30 teams beginning in the second round.

The bracket for all three rounds was set by the draw on 1 September with every tie over two legs. Teams starting in the first round include HJK Helsinki, who made it from that stage to the last 16 in 2025/26, while awaiting in the second round are former champions AZ Alkmaar, Benfica, Chelsea and Salzburg.

First round

Tuesday 15 September:

Mladost Donja Gorica vs Kairat Almaty (16:00)

Wednesday 16 September:

FC Santa Coloma vs AP Brera Strumica (18:00)

Zrinjski Mostar vs Lincoln Red Imps (18:00)

Thór vs Žalgiris (18:00)

Flora vs HB (18:00)

HJK Helsinki vs Ballkani (18:00)

Valletta vs Partizani (20:00)

Cliftonville vs Super Nova (20:45)

Cardiff Met vs UNA Strassen (20:45)

Saturday 10 October:

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Dinamo-Minsk (19:00)

Tuesday 13 October:

Lincoln Red Imps vs Zrinjski Mostar (18:00)

Wednesday 14 October:

Kairat Almaty vs Mladost Donja Gorica (12:00)

Ballkani vs HJK Helsinki (14:00)

Partizani vs Valletta (14:00)

Dinamo-Minsk vs Dinamo Tbilisi (14:00)

AP Brera Strumica vs FC Santa Coloma (15:00)

Super Nova vs Cliftonville (17:00)

Žalgiris vs Thór (18:00)

UNA Strassen vs Cardiff Met (19:30)

HB vs Flora (20:00)

Ballkani, Cardiff Met, Flora, Mladost Donja Gorica, Partizani, Super Nova, Thór and UNA Strassen are making their UEFA Youth League debuts in the first round. It is Mladost Donja Gorica and Super Nova's first club appearances in any UEFA competition.

AP Brera Strumica, Cliftonville, FC Santa Coloma and Havnar Bóltfelag are also aiming to get through a UEFA Youth League round for the first time.

Dinamo-Minsk and HJK Helsinki both reached the knockout phase from the domestic champions path first round last season. Each lost to eventual semi-finalists Paris Saint-Germain, Dinamo-Minsk in the last 32 and HJK in the round of 16 (after beating Manchester City on penalties to get there).

2025/26 UEFA Youth League round of 32 highlights: HJK 3-3 Man City (5-4 pens)

Second round (28 October & 4 November)

Second round draw Flora / HB vs Chelsea

St. Patrick's Athletic vs Thór / Žalgiris

Genk vs Salzburg

Bravo vs Crvena Zvezda

Dynamo Kyiv vs Rangers

AZ Alkmaar vs Göztepe

Legia Warszawa vs Clermont

Hammarby vs Cliftonville / Super Nova

HJK Helsinki / ﻿Ballkani vs Žilina

Stabæk vs Cardiff Met / UNA Strassen

Valletta / Partizani vs Hradec Králové

MTK Budapest vs Mladost Donja Gorica / Kairat Almaty

Dinamo Tbilisi / Dinamo-Minsk vs Copenhagen

Fiorentina vs Septemvri Sofia

Qarabağ vs GNK Dinamo

Benfica vs Pafos

Farul Constanta vs Sheriff Tiraspol

Zürich vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

FC Santa Coloma / AP Brera Strumica vs Hoffenheim

PAOK vs Zrinjski Mostar / Lincoln Red Imps

In the second round, Clermont, Göztepe, Hradec Králové and Stabæk make competition debuts. It is Clermont's first club appearance in any UEFA competition.

Clermont are the 15th different French entrants, moving them one ahead of Germany as the nation with the most distinct entries over the 13 editions.

Also starting in the second round are two-time champions Chelsea, fellow past victors AZ Alkmaar, Benfica and Salzburg. AZ and Salzburg have won this competition after starting in the domestic champions path. Chelsea also reached the final from this path in 2018/19.

Benfica maintain their record of entering in all 13 editions. In the first leg, Benfica will play their 100th game in this competition. Only Real Madrid have previously reached this mark; Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona will also be bringing up a century on Matchday 3 of the league phase.

Bravo, Fiorentina, Hammarby, Pafos, Qarabağ and St. Patrick's Athletic are aiming to get through a stage of this competition for the first time.

Dynamo Kyiv successfully came through this path for the fourth time last season. AZ, Legia and Žilina also came through this path and both reached the round of 16.

Third round (25 November & 9 December)

Third round draw Flora Tallinn / HB / Chelsea vs St. Patrick's Athletic / Thór Akureyri / Žalgiris Genk / Salzburg vs Bravo / Crvena Zvezda Dynamo Kyiv / Rangers vs AZ Alkmaar / Göztepe Legia Warszawa / Clermont vs Hammarby / Cliftonville / Super Nova HJK Helsinki / Ballkani / Žilina vs Stabæk / Cardiff Met / UNA Strassen Valletta / Partizani / Hradec Králové vs MTK Budapest / Mladost Donja Gorica / Kairat Almaty Dinamo Tbilisi / Dinamo-Minsk / Copenhagen vs Fiorentina / Septemvri Sofia Qarabağ / GNK Dinamo vs Benfica / Pafos Farul Constanta / Sheriff Tiraspol vs Zürich / Maccabi Tel-Aviv FC FC Santa Coloma / AP Brera Strumica / Hoffenheim vs PAOK / Zrinjski Mostar / Lincoln Red Imps

UEFA Youth League knockout calendar

Round of 32 draw: 11 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 2/3 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 5 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 23/24 February

Quarter-finals: 16/17 March

Semi-finals: 16 April

Final: 19 April