Croatia\u0027s Jona Benkoti\u0107, speaking to UEFA about the defeat to Belgium: \u0022There are always positives to take from every game. In the second half, we were a much better team. In the first, we conceded from two of our mistakes. Belgium didn\u0027t create anything on their own, so we\u0027re gutted and sad with the result. But it\u0027s OK: we have two more matches. We are not out of the tournament and we still have the chance to go through. We won\u0027t lose our hope and we look forward to the next match.\u0022