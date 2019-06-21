Netherlands retain #U17EURO title: 2018 at a glance
Friday 21 June 2019
The Netherlands beat Italy for the second final running to become the first four-time Under-17 EURO champions.
Winners: Netherlands
Runners-up: Italy
Semi-finalists: France, Spain
Also qualified for FIFA U-17 World Cup: Hungary
Top scorers
Adil Aouchiche (France) 9
Sebastiano Esposito (Italy) 4
Thibo Baeten (Belgium) 3
Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 3
Lorenzo Colombo (Italy) 3
Sam Greenwood (England) 3
Sontje Hansen (Netherlands) 3
András Németh (Hungary) 3
Including qualifying
Adil Aouchiche (France) 12
Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 10
Naoufal Bannis (Netherlands) 9
Sebastiano Esposito (Italy) 9
Kirill Schetinin (Russia) 9
(FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off does not count towards top scorers)
Team of the tournament:
Goalkeeper
Calvin Raatsie (Netherlands & Ajax)
Defenders
Ki-Jana Hoever (Netherlands & Liverpool)
Lorenzo Pirola (Italy & Internazionale Milano)
Melayro Bogarde (Netherlands & Hoffenheim)
Timothée Pembele (France & Paris Saint-Germain)
Midfielders
Simone Panada (Italy & Atalanta)
Lucien Agoumé (France & Sochaux)
Adil Aouchiche (France & Paris Saint-Gerrmain)
Enzo Millot (France & Monaco)
Sontje Hansen (Netherlands & Ajax)
Forward
Sebastiano Esposito (Italy & Internazionale Milano)
Records
- The Netherlands became the first team to win the U17 title four times, one ahead of Spain (who, including the pre-2001/02 U16 event, have nine titles).
- The Netherlands became the first team to retain the U17 or U16 title twice (in 2011 and 2012 they beat Germany in both finals; in 2018 and 2019 they beat Italy in both finals).
- Brian Brobbey of the Netherlands becomes the third two-time U17 winner after compatriots Nathan Aké and Tonny Vilhena (both 2011 and 2012). Antonio Adán (Spain 2003 and 2004) and Abel Ruiz (Spain 2016 and 2017) have also appeared in two finals.
- Naci Ünüvar of the Netherlands is the first 15-year-old to score in a U17 final.
- The Netherlands equalled Spain's record of seven U17 final appearances (though, including the U16 event, Spain are on 15).
- Spain set a record ten U17 semi-final appearances (21 including U16s).
- France's Adil Aouchiche set a new record of nine U17 finals goals (equalling the record for any UEFA football final tournament).
- With their 6-1 quarter-final defeat of the Czech Republic, France equalled the record U17 knockout win, while Aouchiche's haul of four goals is the joint-highest tally in a U17 knockout tie.
- England extended their record number of U17 qualifications to 14.
- Spain qualified for a record 28th time, including the former U16 Championship.
Estonia 2020: qualifying round 25 September to 19 November 2019
All the results/highlights
Friday 3 May:
Group A
Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium: Tolka Park (Dublin)
Republic of Ireland 1-1 Greece: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Group B
Netherlands 2-0 Sweden: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights
England 1-1 France: City Calling Stadium (Longford) – highlights
Saturday 4 May:
Group C
Iceland 3-2 Russia: Home Farm FC (Dublin)
Hungary 1-0 Portugal: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
Group D
Spain 3-0 Austria: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights
Germany 1-3 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Monday 6 May:
Group A
Belgium 3-0 Greece: City Calling Stadium (Longford)
Republic of Ireland 1-1 Czech Republic: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights
Group B
Netherlands 5-2 England: Tolka Park (Dublin)
France 4-2 Sweden: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Tuesday 7 May:
Group C
Iceland 1-2 Hungary: Home Farm FC (Dublin)
Portugal 2-1 Russia: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
Group D
Italy 2-1 Austria: City Calling Stadium (Longford)
Spain 1-0 Germany: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights
Thursday 9 May:
Group A
Belgium 1-1 Republic of Ireland: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Greece 0-2 Czech Republic: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights
Group B
France 2-0 Netherlands: UCD Bowl (Dublin)
Sweden 1-3 England: Home Farm FC (Dublin)
Friday 10 May:
Group C
Portugal 4-2 Iceland: City Calling Stadium (Longford)
Russia 2-3 Hungary: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights
Group D
Italy 4-1 Spain: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
Austria 1-3 Germany: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights
- Knockout phase
QUARTER-FINALS
Sunday 12 May:
France 6-1 Czech Republic: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Belgium 0-3 Netherlands: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights
Monday 13 May:
Italy 1-0 Portugal: Tolka Park (Dublin)
Hungary 1-1 Spain (4-5 pens): UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP PLAY-OFF
Thursday 16 May:
Hungary 1-1 Belgium (5-4pens): 13:00, Tolka Park (Dublin)
SEMI-FINALS
Thursday 16 May:
Netherlands 1-0 Spain: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights
France 1-2 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
FINAL
Sunday 19 May:
Netherlands 4-2 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights
Champions roll of honour (hosts)
Under-17
2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)
2018: Netherlands (England)
2017: Spain (Croatia)
2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)
2015: France (Bulgaria)
2014: England (Malta)
2013: Russia (Slovakia)
2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)
2011: Netherlands (Serbia)
2010: England (Liechtenstein)
2009: Germany (Germany)
2008: Spain (Turkey)
2007: Spain (Belgium)
2006: Russia (Luxembourg)
2005: Turkey (Italy)
2004: France (France)
2003: Portugal (Portugal)
2002: Switzerland (Denmark)
Under-16
2001: Spain (England)
2000: Portugal (Israel)
1999: Spain (Czech Republic)
1998: Republic of Ireland (Scotland)
1997: Spain (Germany)
1996: Portugal (Austria)
1995: Portugal (Belgium)
1994: Turkey (Republic of Ireland)
1993: Poland (Turkey)
1992: Germany (Cyprus)
1991: Spain (Switzerland)
1990: Czechoslovakia (East Germany)
1989: Portugal (Denmark)
1988: Spain (Spain)
1987: not awarded (France) – Italy disqualified for fielding ineligible player
1986: Spain (Greece)
1985: Soviet Union (Hungary)
1984: West Germany (West Germany)
1982: Italy (Italy)
Titles (U17 only)
Netherlands 4
Spain 3
England 2
France 2
Portugal 2
Russia 2
Germany 1
Switzerland 1
Turkey 1
Titles (U17 & U16)
Spain 9
Portugal 6
Netherlands 4
Germany 3 (inc West Germany)
Russia 3 (inc Soviet Union)
England 2
France 2
Turkey 2
Czechoslovakia 1
Italy 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Switzerland 1
Final appearances (U17 only):
Netherlands 7
Spain 7
England 4
France 4
Germany 4
Italy 3
Portugal 2
Russia 2
Czech Republic 1
Switzerland 1
Turkey 1
Final appearances (U17 & U16):
Spain 15
Germany 8 (inc West Germany)
Italy 7
Netherlands 7
Portugal 7
France 6
Russia 5 (inc Soviet Union)
England 4
Czech Republic 3 (inc Czechoslovakia)
Poland 2
Turkey 2
Austria 1
Denmark 1
East Germany 1
Greece 1
Republic of Ieland 1
Switzerland 1
Yugoslavia 1
Semi-final appearances (U17 only)
Spain 10
England 9
Netherlands 9
France 7
Germany 7
Italy 5
Portugal 4
Turkey 4
Belgium 3
Russia 3
Switzerland 2
Croatia 1
Czech Republic 1
Denmark 1
Georgia 1
Poland 1
Scotland 1
Slovakia 1
Sweden 1
Switzerland 1
Semi-final appearances (U17 & U16):
Spain 21
Germany 15 (inc West Germany)
France 14
Portugal 12
England 11
Italy 10
Netherlands 10
Russia 7 (inc Soviet Union)
Turkey 6
Czech Republic 5 (inc Czechoslovakia)
East Germany 4
Greece 4
Poland 4
Austria 3
Belgium 3
Switzerland 3
Yugoslavia 3
Croatia 2
Denmark 2
Finland 1
Georgia 1
Israel 1
Republic of Ieland 1
Scotland 1
Slovakia 1
Sweden 1
Ukraine 1
(bold: inc 2019; Italy figures do not include 1987; no tournament in 1983)