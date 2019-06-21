Netherlands retain #U17EURO title: 2018 at a glance

Winners: Netherlands

Runners-up: Italy

Semi-finalists: France, Spain

Also qualified for FIFA U-17 World Cup: Hungary



Top scorers

Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

Sebastiano Esposito (Italy) 4

Thibo Baeten (Belgium) 3

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 3

Lorenzo Colombo (Italy) 3

Sam Greenwood (England) 3

Sontje Hansen (Netherlands) 3

András Németh (Hungary) 3

Including qualifying

Adil Aouchiche (France) 12

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 10

Naoufal Bannis (Netherlands) 9

Sebastiano Esposito (Italy) 9

Kirill Schetinin (Russia) 9

(FIFA U-17 World Cup play-off does not count towards top scorers)

Team of the tournament:



Goalkeeper

Calvin Raatsie (Netherlands & Ajax)

Defenders

Ki-Jana Hoever (Netherlands & Liverpool)

Lorenzo Pirola (Italy & Internazionale Milano)

Melayro Bogarde (Netherlands & Hoffenheim)

Timothée Pembele (France & Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders

Simone Panada (Italy & Atalanta)

Lucien Agoumé (France & Sochaux)

Adil Aouchiche (France & Paris Saint-Gerrmain)

Enzo Millot (France & Monaco)

Sontje Hansen (Netherlands & Ajax)

Forward

Sebastiano Esposito (Italy & Internazionale Milano)

Records

The Netherlands became the first team to win the U17 title four times, one ahead of Spain (who, including the pre-2001/02 U16 event, have nine titles).

The Netherlands became the first team to retain the U17 or U16 title twice (in 2011 and 2012 they beat Germany in both finals; in 2018 and 2019 they beat Italy in both finals).

Brian Brobbey of the Netherlands becomes the third two-time U17 winner after compatriots Nathan Aké and Tonny Vilhena (both 2011 and 2012). Antonio Adán (Spain 2003 and 2004) and Abel Ruiz (Spain 2016 and 2017) have also appeared in two finals.

Naci Ünüvar of the Netherlands is the first 15-year-old to score in a U17 final.

The Netherlands equalled Spain's record of seven U17 final appearances (though, including the U16 event, Spain are on 15).

Spain set a record ten U17 semi-final appearances (21 including U16s).

France's Adil Aouchiche set a new record of nine U17 finals goals (equalling the record for any UEFA football final tournament).

With their 6-1 quarter-final defeat of the Czech Republic, France equalled the record U17 knockout win, while Aouchiche's haul of four goals is the joint-highest tally in a U17 knockout tie.

England extended their record number of U17 qualifications to 14.

Spain qualified for a record 28th time, including the former U16 Championship.

Estonia 2020: qualifying round 25 September to 19 November 2019



All the results/highlights

Friday 3 May:

Group A

Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium: Tolka Park (Dublin)

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Greece: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

Group B

Netherlands 2-0 Sweden: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights

England 1-1 France: City Calling Stadium (Longford) – highlights



Saturday 4 May:

Group C

Iceland 3-2 Russia: Home Farm FC (Dublin)

Hungary 1-0 Portugal: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights

Group D

Spain 3-0 Austria: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights

Germany 1-3 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights



Monday 6 May:

Group A

Belgium 3-0 Greece: City Calling Stadium (Longford)

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Czech Republic: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights

Group B

Netherlands 5-2 England: Tolka Park (Dublin)

France 4-2 Sweden: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights



Tuesday 7 May:

Group C

Iceland 1-2 Hungary: Home Farm FC (Dublin)

Portugal 2-1 Russia: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights

Group D

Italy 2-1 Austria: City Calling Stadium (Longford)

Spain 1-0 Germany: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights



Thursday 9 May:

Group A

Belgium 1-1 Republic of Ireland: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

Greece 0-2 Czech Republic: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights

Group B

France 2-0 Netherlands: UCD Bowl (Dublin)

Sweden 1-3 England: Home Farm FC (Dublin)

Friday 10 May:

Group C

Portugal 4-2 Iceland: City Calling Stadium (Longford)

Russia 2-3 Hungary: Regional Sports Centre (Waterford) – highlights

Group D

Italy 4-1 Spain: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights

Austria 1-3 Germany: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights



Knockout phase

QUARTER-FINALS

Sunday 12 May:

France 6-1 Czech Republic: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights

Belgium 0-3 Netherlands: Carlisle Grounds (Wicklow) – highlights



Monday 13 May:

Italy 1-0 Portugal: Tolka Park (Dublin)

Hungary 1-1 Spain (4-5 pens): UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights

FIFA U-17 WORLD CUP PLAY-OFF



Thursday 16 May:

Hungary 1-1 Belgium (5-4pens): 13:00, Tolka Park (Dublin)

SEMI-FINALS

Thursday 16 May:

Netherlands 1-0 Spain: UCD Bowl (Dublin) – highlights

France 1-2 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights



FINAL

Sunday 19 May:

Netherlands 4-2 Italy: Tallaght Stadium (Dublin) – highlights



Champions roll of honour (hosts)

Under-17

2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)

2018: Netherlands (England)

2017: Spain (Croatia)

2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)

2015: France (Bulgaria)

2014: England (Malta)

2013: Russia (Slovakia)

2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)

2011: Netherlands (Serbia)

2010: England (Liechtenstein)

2009: Germany (Germany)

2008: Spain (Turkey)

2007: Spain (Belgium)

2006: Russia (Luxembourg)

2005: Turkey (Italy)

2004: France (France)

2003: Portugal (Portugal)

2002: Switzerland (Denmark)

Under-16

2001: Spain (England)

2000: Portugal (Israel)

1999: Spain (Czech Republic)

1998: Republic of Ireland (Scotland)

1997: Spain (Germany)

1996: Portugal (Austria)

1995: Portugal (Belgium)

1994: Turkey (Republic of Ireland)

1993: Poland (Turkey)

1992: Germany (Cyprus)

1991: Spain (Switzerland)

1990: Czechoslovakia (East Germany)

1989: Portugal (Denmark)

1988: Spain (Spain)

1987: not awarded (France) – Italy disqualified for fielding ineligible player

1986: Spain (Greece)

1985: Soviet Union (Hungary)

1984: West Germany (West Germany)

1982: Italy (Italy)



Titles (U17 only)

Netherlands 4

Spain 3

England 2

France 2

Portugal 2

Russia 2

Germany 1

Switzerland 1

Turkey 1

Titles (U17 & U16)

Spain 9

Portugal 6

Netherlands 4

Germany 3 (inc West Germany)

Russia 3 (inc Soviet Union)

England 2

France 2

Turkey 2

Czechoslovakia 1

Italy 1

Poland 1

Republic of Ireland 1

Switzerland 1

Final appearances (U17 only):

Netherlands 7

Spain 7

England 4

France 4

Germany 4

Italy 3

Portugal 2

Russia 2

Czech Republic 1

Switzerland 1

Turkey 1

Final appearances (U17 & U16):

Spain 15

Germany 8 (inc West Germany)

Italy 7

Netherlands 7

Portugal 7

France 6

Russia 5 (inc Soviet Union)

England 4

Czech Republic 3 (inc Czechoslovakia)

Poland 2

Turkey 2

Austria 1

Denmark 1

East Germany 1

Greece 1

Republic of Ieland 1

Switzerland 1

Yugoslavia 1

Semi-final appearances (U17 only)

Spain 10

England 9

Netherlands 9

France 7

Germany 7

Italy 5

Portugal 4

Turkey 4

Belgium 3

Russia 3

Switzerland 2

Croatia 1

Czech Republic 1

Denmark 1

Georgia 1

Poland 1

Scotland 1

Slovakia 1

Sweden 1

Switzerland 1

Semi-final appearances (U17 & U16):

Spain 21

Germany 15 (inc West Germany)

France 14

Portugal 12

England 11

Italy 10

Netherlands 10

Russia 7 (inc Soviet Union)

Turkey 6

Czech Republic 5 (inc Czechoslovakia)

East Germany 4

Greece 4

Poland 4

Austria 3

Belgium 3

Switzerland 3

Yugoslavia 3

Croatia 2

Denmark 2

Finland 1

Georgia 1

Israel 1

Republic of Ieland 1

Scotland 1

Slovakia 1

Sweden 1

Ukraine 1

(bold: inc 2019; Italy figures do not include 1987; no tournament in 1983)