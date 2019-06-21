2019 Under-17 EURO team of the tournament

Team selected by the UEFA technical observers: Packie Bonner (Republic of Ireland), Ruud Dokter (Netherlands), Jarmo Matikainen (Finland), Miran Pavlin (Slovenia), John Peacock (England), Dany Ryser (Switzerland)

GOALKEEPER

Calvin Raatsie (Netherlands & Ajax)

DEFENDERS

Ki-Jana Hoever (Netherlands & Liverpool)

Lorenzo Pirola (Italy & Internazionale Milano)

Melayro Bogarde (Netherlands & Hoffenheim)

Timothée Pembele (France & Paris Saint-Germain)

MIDFIELDERS

Simone Panada (Italy & Atalanta)

Lucien Agoumé (France & Sochaux)

Adil Aouchiche (France & Paris Saint-Gerrmain)

Enzo Millot (France & Monaco)

Sontje Hansen (Netherlands & Ajax)

FORWARD

Sebastiano Esposito (Italy & Internazionale Milano)

With so many strong midfielders on show, picking fewer than five proved too great a challenge, thus resulting in a 4-5-1 formation. France formed the core of the team with their midfield trio Lucien Agoumé, Enzo Millot and nine-goal top-scorer Adil Aouchiche chosen unequivocally.

This meant several eye-catching players such as Belgium's Jéremy Doku and Spain's Roberto Navarro only just missed out. Up front, Italy's Sebastiano Esposito impressed the technical observers not only with his set-piece prowess, while Netherland's Brian Brobbey only just missed the cut with his team-mate Sontje Hansen preferred in midfield.

Full-back Ki-Jana Hoever was another of three Dutch players to make the side with above all his attacking qualities, especially in a tournament which saw so many goals, earning him the nod over France's Melih Altikulac.

Meanwhile, the observers were confident that Melayro Bogarde and Lorenzo Pirola provided the strongest central defensive pairing, with both players supporting their respective nation's march to the final, and Belgium's Maarten Vandevoordt offered the safest hands – and feet – at the back.