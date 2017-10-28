England double up by winning U17 World Cup

England became only the second nation to win both major global youth tournament in the same year as they beat Spain 5-2 in Kolkata to add to FIFA U-17 World Cup to their U-20 crown claimed in June.

Spain, who defeated England on penalties to win May's UEFA European Under-17 Championship final in Croatia after equalising deep in added time, were 2-0 up in India thanks to Sergio Gómez goals on 10 and 31 minutes. But Rhian Brewster, who scored hat-tricks in the quarter and semi-finals, pulled one back just before half-time and Morgan Gibbs White equalised before Phil Foden scored twice either side of a Marc Guehi effort.

Manchester City's Foden won the Golden Ball as player of the tournament while Brwester of Liverpool finished as eight-goal top scorer. He only struck once in the group stage but stepped up after England's then top scorer Jadon Sancho was recalled by club Borussia Dortmund, who this week gave him his senior debut.

England 5-2 Spain: Key facts

England completed a double having won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in South Korea earlier this year (not to mention July's UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Georgia).

The only other nation to win both competitions in the same year are Brazil in 2003, who beat Spain 1-0 in each of the finals (no team had reached both finals in the same year again until England in 2017).

England are the first nation to win three major (world or continental) international youth tournaments in the same year.

England had only won one FIFA tournament before this year, the 1966 World Cup.

The only previous time a team had come back from two goals down to win a FIFA final in 90 minutes at any level was in the 1954 World Cup when West Germany defeated Hungary 3-2.

England are the first team to score five goals in any FIFA men's youth World Cup final.

Europe has its fourth U17 world champions after Switzerland (2009), France (2001) and the Soviet Union (1987).

For Spain it is their fourth final defeat at this level having missed out at the last hurdle in 2007, 2003 and 1991.

The only other FIFA youth tournament for men or women ever to produce an all-European final was the 1987 U-20 World Cup, when Yugoslavia defeated West Germany on penalties in Chile.

Road to the final

England

Group stage: Chile 4-0, Mexixo 3-2, Iraq 4-0 (Group F winners)

Round of 16: Japan 0-0, 5-3pens

Quarter-finals: United States 4-1

Semi-finals: Brazil 3-1

Top scorer: Rhian Brewster (Liverpool) 8 – Golden Boot winer



Spain

Group stage: Brazil 1-2, Niger 4-0, North Korea 2-0 (Group D runners-up)

Round of 16: France 2-1

Quarter-finals: Iran 3-1

Semi-finals: Mali 3-1

Top scorer: Abel Ruiz (Barcelona) 6

Other European contenders

Germany: lost 2-1 to Brazil in quarter-finals

France: lost 2-1 to Spain in round of 16

Turkey: finished fourth in Group B

FIFA U-17 World Cup finals (hosts)

2017: England 5-2 Spain (India)

2015: Nigeria 2-0 Mali (Chile)

2013: Nigeria 3-0 Mexico (UAE)

2011: Mexico 2-0 Uruguay (Mexico)

2009: Switzerland 1-0 Nigeria (Nigeria)

2007: Nigeria 0-0, 3-0pens Spain (South Korea)

2005: Mexico 3-0 Brazil (Peru)

2003: Brazil 1-0 Spain (Finland)

2001: France 3-0 Nigeria (Trinidad and Tobago)

1999: Brazil 0-0, 8-7pens Australia (New Zealand)

1997: Brazil 2-1 Ghana (Egypt)

1995: Ghana 3-2 Brazil (Ecuador)

1993: Nigeria 2-1 Ghana (Japan)

1991: Ghana 1-0 Spain (Italy)

1989: Saudi Arabia 2-2, 5-4pens Scotland (Scotland)

1987: Soviet Union 1-1, 4-2pens Nigeria (Canada)

1985: Nigeria 2-0 West Germany (China)

FIFA U-20 World Cup: European finalists

2017: England 1-0 Venezuela (South Korea)

2015: Serbia 2-1aet Brazil (New Zealand)

2013: France 0-0, 4-1pens Uruguay (Turkey)

2007: Argentina 2-1 Czech Republic (Canada)

2003: Brazil 1-0 Spain (UAE)

1999: Spain 4-0 Japan (Nigeria)

1991: Portugal 0-0, 4-2pens Brazil (Portugal)

1989: Portugal 3-0 Nigeria (Saudi Arabia)

1987: Yugoslavia 1-1, 5-4pens West Germany (Chile)

1985: Brazil 1-0aet Spain (Soviet Union)

1981: West Germany 4-0 Qatar (Australia)

1979: Argentina 3-1 Soviet Union (Japan)

1977: Soviet Union 2-2, 9-8pens Mexico (Tunisia)

