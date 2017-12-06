2018/19 U17 EURO qualifying round draw made

Wednesday 6 December 2017

The road to the 16-team 2018/19 U17 EURO finals in the Republic of Ireland has begun with the qualifying round draw made, involving 52 of the hopefuls.

The draw is made
The draw is made ©Sportsfile

The draw was made by last season's Italy captain Davide Bettella, who received the 2016/17 Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin on behalf of his team.

Qualifying round draw
Group 1 (27 September–3 October): Netherlands, Sweden*, Montenegro, Liechtenstein

Group 2 (10–16 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Ukraine, Iceland, Gibraltar

Group 3 (24–30 October): Austria, Slovenia*, Bulgaria, Malta

Group 4 (20–26 October): Spain, Israel, Faroe Islands, FYR Macedonia*

Group 5 (26 October–1 November): Scotland, Switzerland, Cyprus*, Kosovo

Davide Bettella receives Italy's Respect Fair Play award from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin
Davide Bettella receives Italy's Respect Fair Play award from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin©Sportsfile

Group 6 (24–30 October): Russia, Denmark*, Georgia, Estonia

Group 7 (25–31 October): France, Poland*, Finland, Luxembourg

Group 8 (23–29 October): Czech Republic, Norway, Azerbaijan, Albania*

Group 9 (30 September–6 October): Serbia, Hungary*, Romania, Lithuania

Group 10 (24–30 October): Turkey*, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group 11 (10–16 October): Portugal*, Wales, Belarus, Kazakhstan

Group 12 (25–31 October): Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Moldova*

Group 13 (27 October–2 November): Italy, Croatia*, Armenia, Andorra

*Hosts

Bye to elite round: England, Germany

Bye to final tournament: Republic of Ireland (hosts)

• The top two in each group along with the four third-placed teams with the best record against the leading pair will join top seeds England and Germany in the elite round in March 2019.

• After that round, the eight group winners and seven runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their pool will join hosts Ireland in that May's finals.

• The finals will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, with England hoping to be able to defend their title.

