2018/19 U17 EURO qualifying round draw made
Wednesday 6 December 2017
The road to the 16-team 2018/19 U17 EURO finals in the Republic of Ireland has begun with the qualifying round draw made, involving 52 of the hopefuls.
The road to the 16-team 2018/19 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals in the Republic of Ireland has begun with the qualifying round draw involving 52 of the hopefuls.
The draw was made by last season's Italy captain Davide Bettella, who received the 2016/17 Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin on behalf of his team.
Qualifying round draw
Group 1 (27 September–3 October): Netherlands, Sweden*, Montenegro, Liechtenstein
Group 2 (10–16 October): Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Ukraine, Iceland, Gibraltar
Group 3 (24–30 October): Austria, Slovenia*, Bulgaria, Malta
Group 4 (20–26 October): Spain, Israel, Faroe Islands, FYR Macedonia*
Group 5 (26 October–1 November): Scotland, Switzerland, Cyprus*, Kosovo
Group 6 (24–30 October): Russia, Denmark*, Georgia, Estonia
Group 7 (25–31 October): France, Poland*, Finland, Luxembourg
Group 8 (23–29 October): Czech Republic, Norway, Azerbaijan, Albania*
Group 9 (30 September–6 October): Serbia, Hungary*, Romania, Lithuania
Group 10 (24–30 October): Turkey*, Slovakia, Northern Ireland, San Marino
Group 11 (10–16 October): Portugal*, Wales, Belarus, Kazakhstan
Group 12 (25–31 October): Belgium, Greece, Latvia, Moldova*
Group 13 (27 October–2 November): Italy, Croatia*, Armenia, Andorra
*Hosts
Bye to elite round: England, Germany
Bye to final tournament: Republic of Ireland (hosts)
• The top two in each group along with the four third-placed teams with the best record against the leading pair will join top seeds England and Germany in the elite round in March 2019.
• After that round, the eight group winners and seven runners-up with the best record against the teams first and third in their pool will join hosts Ireland in that May's finals.
• The finals will act as Europe's qualifier for the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, with England hoping to be able to defend their title.