Previous Spain-England U17 EURO finals

13 May 2007: Spain 1-0 England (Bojan 48)

Six-time winners of the UEFA European Under-16 Championship, Spain claimed their first U17 title in Belgium ten years ago. Bojan Krkić, UEFA.com's 2007 Golden Player, decided a tight contest with a low shot from the edge of the penalty area. A fine fingertip save from David de Gea just after the hour preserved Spain's lead.

30 May 2010: Spain 1-2 England (Deulofeu 22; Wisdom 30, Wickham 42)

A powerful finish from our Golden Player Connor Wickham completed the comeback as England recovered from a goal down to capture their first U17 crown. Victory at the Rheinpark Stadion in Vaduz rounded off a perfect campaign of 11 successive wins for John Peacock's side.