All eight of Amine Gouiri's U17 EURO finals goals

The No9 shot France in front in their Group B opener versus Hungary. His late second, an added-time penalty, was mere consolation as Lionel Rouxel's side started their campaign with a 3-2 reverse.

Gouiri and his team-mates flew out of the traps three days later against UEFA finals debutants the Faroe Islands. France were 5-0 to the good by half-time thanks largely to a 33-minute hat-trick by the Lyon forward. Les Bleus went on to post a U17 EURO finals record 7-0 victory.

The 17-year-old then spared his team from elimination in dramatic style. Needing to defeat Scotland in their last group fixture to progress, France were drawing 1-1 going into the last minute. Up popped Gouiri at the far post, taking down a cross from Yacine Adli and dispatching his second of the game past Scotland keeper Jon McCracken.

Gouiri and Spain captain Abel Ruiz went into their quarter-final on Friday level on seven U17 EURO finals goals, Ruiz having scored four in Azerbaijan 12 months ago and three times in Group A here in Croatia.

Gouiri forged ahead early on, equalling the record held by compatriot Odsonne Edouard, and was soon joined on eight goals by Ruiz when the Barcelona player converted a penalty to put La Roja 2-1 up. France eventually lost 3-1.

All time U17 EURO goals (final tournaments)

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 8

Amine Gouiri (France) 8

Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany) 7

José Gomes (Portugal) 7

Bojan Krkić (Spain) 7

David Rodríguez (Spain) 7

Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7

All time (including qualifying)

José Gomes (Portugal) 16

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 16

Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

Timo Werner (Germany) 13

Vaclav Kadlec (Czech Republic) 11

Nikola Kalinić (Croatia) 11

Toni Kroos (Germany) 11

Krisztián Németh (Hungary) 11

Samed Yesil (Germany) 11