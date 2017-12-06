Under-17 EURO elite round draw made
Wednesday 6 December 2017
Article summary
Holders Spain will face Serbia, Ukraine and the Czech Republic in this spring's UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round after the draw was made in Nyon.
Article top media content
Article body
Holders Spain will face Serbia, Ukraine and the Czech Republic in this spring's UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round.
The draw was made by last season's Italy captain Davide Bettella, who received the 2016/17 Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin on behalf of his team. Fifteen teams will advance to the final tournament in England in May.
Elite round draw
Group 1 (21–27 March): Serbia, Spain (holders), Ukraine, Czech Republic*
Group 2 (9–15 March): Belgium, Croatia*, Sweden, Cyprus
Group 3 (21–27 March): Republic of Ireland, Poland*, Georgia, FYR Macedonia
Group 4 (12–18 March): Portugal*, Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia
Group 5 (7–13 March): Italy, Iceland, Netherlands*, Turkey
Group 6 (21–27 March): France, Austria*, Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group 7 (22–28 March): Israel, Hungary*, Slovenia, Romania
Group 8 (21–27 March): Germany, Scotland, Greece*, Norway
*Hosts
• The eight group winners and the seven runners-up with the best records against the teams first and third in their section will join hosts England in the finals from 4 to 20 May. The draw will be on 5 April at St George's Park.