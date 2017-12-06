Under-17 EURO elite round draw made

Holders Spain will face Serbia, Ukraine and the Czech Republic in this spring's UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round.



The draw was made by last season's Italy captain Davide Bettella, who received the 2016/17 Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin on behalf of his team. Fifteen teams will advance to the final tournament in England in May.



Elite round draw

Group 1 (21–27 March): Serbia, Spain (holders), Ukraine, Czech Republic*

Group 2 (9–15 March): Belgium, Croatia*, Sweden, Cyprus

Group 3 (21–27 March): Republic of Ireland, Poland*, Georgia, FYR Macedonia

Group 4 (12–18 March): Portugal*, Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia

Davide Bettella receives the 2016/17 Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin ©Sportsfile

Group 5 (7–13 March): Italy, Iceland, Netherlands*, Turkey

Group 6 (21–27 March): France, Austria*, Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group 7 (22–28 March): Israel, Hungary*, Slovenia, Romania

Group 8 (21–27 March): Germany, Scotland, Greece*, Norway

*Hosts



• The eight group winners and the seven runners-up with the best records against the teams first and third in their section will join hosts England in the finals from 4 to 20 May. The draw will be on 5 April at St George's Park.