Under-17 EURO elite round line-up confirmed

Holders Spain are among the 30 teams that have advanced from the UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round to join top seeds Germany and Portugal in the elite round draw at 11:45CET on 6 December.



The qualifiers (group winners listed first):

Group 1: Belgium, Switzerland

Group 2: Croatia, Spain (holders)

Group 3: Israel, Czech Republic, Turkey*

Group 4: Finland, Iceland

Group 5: Serbia, Greece, Norway*

Group 6: France, Slovenia

Group 7: Scotland, Denmark

Group 8: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia, FYR Macedonia*

Group 9: Hungary, Netherlands

Group 10: Austria, Romania

Group 11: Republic of Ireland, Ukraine

Group 12: Poland, Sweden, Cyprus*

Group 13: Italy, Georgia

*Four third-placed sides with the best record against the top two in their group.

Bye to elite round: Germany, Portugal

Bye to finals: England (hosts)

2017 final: Spain pip England

Qualifying round summary

Top scorer: Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) 7

Norway had an identical record against the top two in their group as Andorra in Group 7 but qualified on disciplinary record (four bookings v nine bookings).

Israel and Italy won their three games without conceding a goal; Denmark, Finland, Iceland and FYR Macedonia also kept three clean sheets.

FYR Macedonia have got past this round for the first time (the 50th different nation to do so).

Elite round draw (11:45CET, 6 December, Nyon)

The teams are split into four seeding pots based on qualifying round results, with Germany and Portugal in Pot 1 as top seeds.

The sides are drawn into eight groups of four. No group winners from the qualifying round can play the runners-up from the same section. There is no such protection for the best third-placed teams. Other restrictions will be confirmed ahead of the draw.

Games take place in spring with seven one-venue mini-tournaments. The eight group winners and the seven runners-up with the best record against the sides first and third in their section qualify to join hosts England in the finals from 4 to 20 May 2018.

Earlier that morning the draw for the 2018/19 qualifying round will also be made.

Road to England

Elite round draw (Nyon): 11:45CET, 6 December 2017

Elite round: spring 2018

Finals draw (St George's Park, Burton-upon-Trent): tbc April 2018

Final tournament (England): 4–20 May 2018