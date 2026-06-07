2026 Under-17 EURO finals in Estonia: Tournament information

Estonia hosted the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals between 25 May and 7 June.

The draw was made at Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn, on Thursday 9 April. The hosts were joined by the seven teams that came through round 2 of qualifying in the group stage, which concluded on Monday 1 June.

The top two teams from each group progressed to the semi-finals: Belgium and Spain from Group A and Italy and France from Group B. Belgium and Italy then advanced to the final at Lilleküla staadion on Sunday 7 June, with Italy prevailing on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Estonia previously hosted the 2012 UEFA European U19 Championship and 2023 UEFA European Women's U17 Championship finals but will staged (and competed in) the U17 EURO for the first time. The 2018 UEFA Super Cup was played at Lilleküla staadion.

All the matches

What were the Under-17 EURO finals groups? Group A: Estonia (hosts), Belgium, Croatia, Spain Group B: Montenegro, France, Italy, Denmark

Which stadiums hosted the 2026 U17 EURO?

Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn

Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn

Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn

Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere

Who has won the U17 EURO title?

Eight-team final tournament (hosts)

2026: Italy (Estonia)

2025: Portugal (Albania)

16-team final tournament

2024: Italy (Cyprus)

2023: Germany (Hungary)

2022: France (Israel)

2020 & 2021: no final tournament

2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)

2018: Netherlands (England)

2017: Spain (Croatia)

2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)

2015: France (Bulgaria)

Eight-team final tournament

﻿2014: England (Malta)

2013: Russia (Slovakia)

2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)

2011: Netherlands (Serbia)

2010: England (Liechtenstein)

2009: Germany (Germany)

2008: Spain (Türkiye)

2007: Spain (Belgium)

2006: Russia (Luxembourg)

2005: Türkiye (Italy)

2004: France (France)

2003: Portugal (Portugal)

16-team final tournament

2002: Switzerland (Denmark)