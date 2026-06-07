2026 Under-17 EURO finals in Estonia: Tournament information
Sunday, June 7, 2026
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Estonia staged the UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals for the first time in 2026.
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Estonia hosted the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals between 25 May and 7 June.
The draw was made at Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn, on Thursday 9 April. The hosts were joined by the seven teams that came through round 2 of qualifying in the group stage, which concluded on Monday 1 June.
The top two teams from each group progressed to the semi-finals: Belgium and Spain from Group A and Italy and France from Group B. Belgium and Italy then advanced to the final at Lilleküla staadion on Sunday 7 June, with Italy prevailing on penalties after a 1-1 draw.
Estonia previously hosted the 2012 UEFA European U19 Championship and 2023 UEFA European Women's U17 Championship finals but will staged (and competed in) the U17 EURO for the first time. The 2018 UEFA Super Cup was played at Lilleküla staadion.
What were the Under-17 EURO finals groups?
Group A: Estonia (hosts), Belgium, Croatia, Spain
Group B: Montenegro, France, Italy, Denmark
Which stadiums hosted the 2026 U17 EURO?
Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn
Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn
Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn
Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere
Who has won the U17 EURO title?
Eight-team final tournament (hosts)
2026: Italy (Estonia)
2025: Portugal (Albania)
16-team final tournament
2024: Italy (Cyprus)
2023: Germany (Hungary)
2022: France (Israel)
2020 & 2021: no final tournament
2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)
2018: Netherlands (England)
2017: Spain (Croatia)
2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)
2015: France (Bulgaria)
Eight-team final tournament
2014: England (Malta)
2013: Russia (Slovakia)
2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)
2011: Netherlands (Serbia)
2010: England (Liechtenstein)
2009: Germany (Germany)
2008: Spain (Türkiye)
2007: Spain (Belgium)
2006: Russia (Luxembourg)
2005: Türkiye (Italy)
2004: France (France)
2003: Portugal (Portugal)
16-team final tournament
2002: Switzerland (Denmark)