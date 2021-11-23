2021/22 U17 qualifying round report

The 2021/22 UEFA European Under-17 Championship qualifying round is complete with 13 autumn mini-tournaments having begun the road to Israel.

The top two teams in each group have joined top seeds Netherlands and Spain in the spring 2022 elite round along with the four third-placed teams with the best records against the top two in their section. Hosts Israel qualify directly for the final tournament from 16 May–1 June, the competition having been abandoned in 2019/20 and cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through to elite round so far Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary*, Italy, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Netherlands (bye), Poland, Republic of Ireland, Russia, Serbia, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain (bye), Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales* *Among best third-placed sides, 1 more tbc

Group 1

Through to elite round: Turkey, Denmark

Third place: Montenegro

Also in group: Malta (hosts)

Group 2

Through to elite round: Czech Republic, Sweden

Third place: Latvia (hosts)

Also in group: Lithuania

Sweden vs Latvia played in Gothenburg

Group 3

Through to elite round: Luxembourg, Belgium (hosts)

Third place: Norway

Also in group: Azerbaijan

Group 4

Through to elite round: Estonia, Georgia, Hungary (hosts)*

Also in group: Iceland

Group 5

Through to elite round: Republic of Ireland (hosts), Poland

Third place: North Macedonia

Also in group: Andorra

Group 6

Through to elite round: Germany, Russia

Third place: Romania (hosts)

Also in group: San Marino

Group 7

Through to elite round: Switzerland, Finland (hosts), Bosnia and Herzegovina*

Also in group: Gibraltar

Group 8

Through to elite round: Greece (hosts), France

Third place: Cyprus

Also in group: Moldova

Group 9

Through to elite round: Slovenia, Kosovo

Third place: Austria (hosts)

Also in group: Faroe Islands

Group 10

Through to elite round: Bulgaria, Serbia (hosts)

Third place: Croatia

Also in group: Liechtenstein

Group 11

Through to elite round: Ukraine, Portugal (hosts), Wales

Also in group: Kazakhstan

Group 12

Through to elite round: Italy, Scotland

Third place: Northern Ireland (hosts)

Also in group: Albania

Group 13

Through to elite round: England, Slovakia

Third place: Belarus (hosts)

Also in group: Armenia

*Among best third-placed sides, one more to be confirmed