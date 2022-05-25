2022 U17 EURO: meet the quarter-finalists

Holders the Netherlands are among the quarter-finalists at the 2022 UEFA Under-17 EURO final tournament who play their ties on Wednesday and Thursday in Israel — we take a look at how the last eight reached this stage.

Knockout rounds all times CEST Quarter-finals (25/26 May)

QF1: Germany vs France (16:30, Rishon Lezion)

QF2: Netherlands vs Italy (19:00, Netanya)

QF3: Spain vs Portugal (19:00, Netanya)

QF4: Denmark vs Serbia (16:30, Nes-Ziona) Semi-finals (29 May)

SF1: Winner QF1 vs Winner QF3

SF2: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF4 Final (1 June)

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

Quarter-final 1

Wednesday 25 May, Haberfeld Stadium, 16:30 CEST

Previous U17 best: Winners (2009)

Qualifying round: Group 6 winners (W11-0 vs San Marino, W5-0 vs Romania, W2-1 vs Russia)

Elite round: Group 3 winners (W3-0 vs Georgia, W4-0 vs Scotland, W5-2 vs Czech Republic)

Top scorer: Dzenan Pejcinovic (11)

Highlights: Italy 2-3 Germany

Final tournament group stage: Group A winners (W3-2 vs Italy, W3-0 vs Luxembourg, W3-0 vs Israel)

Scorers: Nelson Weiper, Sidney Raebiger (2), Tom Bischof, Dzenan Pejcinovic, Paul Wanner, Laurin Ulrich, Arijon Ibrahimovic (1)

How did they get here? After a scare against 2018 and 2019 runners-up Italy on Matchday 1 — the Azzurrini came back to level from 2-0 before Dzenan Pejcinovic came off the bench to get the matchwinner — Marc Meister's side struck three goals without reply against Luxembourg and Israel to top Group A.

Previous U17 best: Winners (2004, 2015)

Qualifying round: Group 8 runners-up (W3-0 vs Moldova, D1-1 vs Cyprus, L0-1 vs Greece)

Elite round: Group 5 winners (W2-0 vs Luxembourg, W3-1 vs England)

Top scorers: Désiré Doué, Mathys Tel (2)

Highlights: France 6-1 Poland

Final tournament group stage: Group B runners-up (W6-1 vs Poland, W4-0 vs Bulgaria, L3-1 vs Netherlands)

Scorers: Mathys Tel (3), Désiré Doué, Zoumana Diallo (2), Naim Byar, Axel Gueguin, Ayman Aiki, Warren Zaire Emery (1)

How did they get here? José Alcocer's team raced out of the blocks with ten goals in their opening two games. A much-changed side also went in front against the holders in their final group match before being overhauled by the Dutch in the closing stages to end Group B as runners-up.

Quarter-final 2

Wednesday 25 May, Netanya Stadium, 19:00 CEST

Previous U17 best: Winners x 4 (2011, 2012, 2018, 2019)

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 1 winners (W2-0 vs Hungary, D1-1 vs Slovakia, D0-0 vs Greece)

Top scorer: Isaac Babadi (2)

Highlights: Netherlands 3-1 France

Final tournament group stage: Group B winners (W3-1 vs Bulgaria, W2-1 vs Poland, W3-1 vs France)

Scorers: Dean Huijsen, Yoram Boerhout (2), Gabriel Misehouy, Isaac Babadi, Jason van Duiven, Antoni Milambo (1)

How did they get here? After bouncing back from conceding an early goal against Bulgaria and then needing an added-time winner from Yoram Boerhout against Poland, Mischa Visser's side — much-changed from Matchday 2 — again fell behind early to France before pulling clear with three goals in the last 14 minutes. If it goes to a shoot-out, look out for cool-headed centre-back Dean Huijsen, who has already converted two penalties.

Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)

Qualifying round: Group 12 winners (W5-0 vs Albania, W2-0 vs Northern Ireland, W3-0 vs Scotland)

Elite round: Group 6 winners (W1-0 vs Poland, W1-0 vs Kosovo, W3-1 vs Ukraine)

Top scorer: Alessandro Bolzan, Luca Di Maggio (3)

Highlights: Israel 0-1 Italy

Final tournament group stage: Group A runners-up (L3-2 vs Germany, W1-0 vs Israel, W1-0 vs Luxembourg)

Scorers: Kevin Bruno, Alessandro Bolzan, Pio Esposito, Luca Di Maggio (1)

How did they get here? Having come back from 2-0 down to draw level with Germany only to then lose by the odd goal in five on Matchday 1, Bernardo Corradi's side picked up maximum points from their remaining encounters and registered a pair of clean sheets.

Quarter-final 3

Thursday 26 May, Netanya Stadium, 19:00 CEST

Previous U17 best: Winners (2007, 2008, 2017)

Qualifying round: Bye

Elite round: Group 4 winners (W4-1 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, W1-0 vs Belgium, W4-0 vs Estonia)

Top scorers: Joel Casals (3)

Highlights: Turkey 0-2 Spain

Final tournament group stage: Group C winners (W2-0 vs Turkey, W2-0 vs Belgium, D1-1 vs Serbia)

Scorers: Iker Bravo (2), Dani Rodriguez, Javier Boñar, David Mella (1)

How did they get here? While the attacking talents of Dani Rodriguez and Iker Bravo in particular carried them to victories in their opening two matches, Julen Guerrero's side were also tough to break down. They conceded only once — Serbia's late equaliser on Matchday 3 — as they took top spot in Group C.

Previous U17 best: Winners (2003, 2016)

Qualifying round: Group 11 runners-up (W5-0 vs Kazakhstan, W2-0 vs Wales, L2-3 vs Ukraine)

Elite round: Group 8 winners (W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W2-1 vs Bulgaria, W9-1 vs Finland)

Top scorer: José Rodrigues (6)

Highlights: Scotland 1-5 Portugal

Final tournament group stage: Group D runners-up (W5-1 vs Scotland, W4-2 vs Sweden, L3-1 vs Denmark)

Scorers: João Veloso (3), Rodrigo Ribeiro, Afonso Moreira, Ivan Lima (2), José Rodrigues (1)

How did they get here? Despite coach José Lima missing Matchday 1 following a positive COVID test, his team were sublime in their emphatic opening-game win against Scotland, and they followed that up by scoring four against Sweden. Group D leaders ahead of Matchday 3, they saw Ivan Lima's early goal overhauled by a determined Denmark, who came within a couple of goals of knocking out the two-time champions.

Quarter-final 4

Thursday 26 May, Nes-Ziona, 16:30 CEST

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2011)

Qualifying round: Group 1 runners-up (W2-0 vs Montenegro, W5-1 vs Malta, D3-3 / L5-6pens vs Turkey)

Elite round: Group 2 winners (D2-2 vs Sweden, W3-2 vs Latvia, W5-0 vs Switzerland)

Top scorer: Elias Hansborg-Sørensen (5)

Highlights: Portugal 1-3 Denmark

Final tournament group stage: Group D winners (L2-1 vs Sweden, W3-1 vs Scotland, W3-1 vs Portugal)

Scorers: Noah Sahsah, Alexander Simmelhack, Markus Jensen, Noah Nartey, Elias Hansborg-Sørensen (1)

How did they get here? Few would have imagined Denmark would end as Group D winners when they slipped to defeat to Nordic neighbours Sweden on Matchday 1. However, Kenneth Madsen's team gave themselves hope by defeating Scotland, and then came from behind to win 3-1 against Portugal on Matchday 3 with a superb display.

Previous U17 best: Quarter-finals (2002, as Yugoslavia)

Qualifying round: Group 10 runners-up (W11-0 vs Liechtenstein, L0-2 vs Bulgaria, W1-0 vs Croatia)

Elite round: Group 7 winners (W3-2 vs Turkey, D2-2 vs Slovenia, W4-2 vs Wales)

Top scorers: Mateja Bubanj (8)

Highlights: Spain 1-1 Serbia

Final tournament group stage: Group C runners-up (D1-1 vs Belgium, W2-1 vs Turkey, D1-1 vs Spain)

Scorers: Jovan Milošević (3), Jovan Šljivić (1)

How did they get here? Radovan Krivokapić's side have specialised in late drama in Israel. Jovan Milošević hit 88th-minute penalties in the Matchday 1 draw with Belgium and, crucially, the 1-1 with Spain on Matchday 3 to take his team into the last eight for the first time as in independent nation. He also scored the decisive goal in the 2-1 defeat of Turkey — needless to say, the Vojvodina forward is one to watch.