2022/23 Under-17 EURO elite round latest: Ireland qualify

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round has begun with the Republic of Ireland winning Group 6, the other mini-tournaments running from 22 to 28 March.

The eight group winners and seven runners-up with the best records will join hosts Hungary in the finals, to be held from 17 May to 2 June. The draw is on 4 April.

Ireland are first through, pipping Italy to top spot in Group 6 on goals scored after substitute Nickson Okosun struck deep in added time for a 3-2 win against hosts Cyprus, who had led twice. Italy will now hope to join Ireland as one of the seven best runners-up.

Matches

Group 1 (22-28 March): Serbia (hosts), Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus

Group 2 (22-28 March): Montenegro, Wales (hosts), Scotland, Iceland

Group 3 (22-28 March): Netherlands (hosts), England, Denmark, Northern Ireland

Group 4 (22-28 March): Spain, Germany, Türkiye (hosts), Finland

Group 5 (22-28 March): Portugal (hosts), Czechia, Poland, Slovakia

Group 6 (complete)

Through to elite round as group winners: Republic of Ireland

Runners-up: Italy

Also in group: Ukraine, Cyprus (hosts)

Group 7 (22-28 March): Belgium, Norway (hosts), Croatia, Slovenia

Group 8 (22-28 March): France (holders), Switzerland, Latvia, Albania (hosts)

Meet the teams

• France beat Netherlands in the 2022 final to win their third U17 title. Portugal and Serbia were beaten semi-finalists; Denmark, Germany, Italy and Spain also made the last eight while other finals contenders hoping to qualify again are Belgium, Israel, Poland, Scotland and Türkiye (who lost 2-0 to Spain).

• Other former U17 champions (since 2001/02) involved are Netherlands (4 titles), Spain (3), England (2), Portugal (2), Germany (1), Switzerland (1) and Türkiye (1).

• England, Netherlands and Spain are aiming to extend their records of qualifying 14 times since the switch to U17 classification.

• Albania, Latvia, Montenegro and Wales are hoping for U17 finals debuts. Slovakia have only ever previously competed in the finals as hosts.