2022/23 Under-17 EURO elite round latest
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
The line-up for the finals in Hungary is being decided with the elite round ending on Tuesday.
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round concludes on Tuesday.
The eight group winners and seven runners-up with the best records will join hosts Hungary in the finals, to be held from 17 May to 2 June. The draw is on Monday.
Elite round groups
Group 1 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Serbia (hosts)
Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina
Also in group: Belarus, Israel
Group 2 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Wales (hosts)
Runners-up: Scotland
Also in group: Iceland, Montenegro
Group 3 (ends Tuesday)
Netherlands (hosts), England, Denmark, Northern Ireland
Group 4 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Spain
Runners-up: Germany
Also in group: Türkiye (hosts), Finland
Group 5 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Portugal (hosts)
Runners-up: Poland
Also in group: Czechia, Slovakia
Group 6 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Republic of Ireland
Runners-up: Italy
Also in group: Ukraine, Cyprus (hosts)
Group 7 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: Croatia
Runners-up: Slovenia
Also in group: Norway (hosts), Belgium
Group 8 (complete)
Qualified as group winners: France (holders)
Runners-up: Switzerland
Also in group: Albania (hosts), Latvia
Meet the teams
• France beat Netherlands in the 2022 final to win their third U17 title.
• Other former U17 champions (since 2001/02) involved in the elite round were Netherlands (4 titles), Spain (3), England (2), Portugal (2), Germany (1), Switzerland (1) and Türkiye (1).
• England and Netherlands aim to match Spain in qualifying for a record 15th time since the switch to U17 classification.
• Wales have earned a U17 finals debut, which will make them the 41st different UEFA nation to take part.