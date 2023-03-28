2022/23 Under-17 EURO elite round latest

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship elite round concludes on Tuesday.

The eight group winners and seven runners-up with the best records will join hosts Hungary in the finals, to be held from 17 May to 2 June. The draw is on Monday.

Matches

Group 1 (complete)

Qualified as group winners: Serbia (hosts)

Runners-up: Bosnia and Herzegovina

Also in group: Belarus, Israel

Group 2 (complete)

Qualified as group winners: Wales (hosts)

Runners-up: Scotland

Also in group: Iceland, Montenegro

Group 3 (ends Tuesday)

Netherlands (hosts), England, Denmark, Northern Ireland

Group 4 (complete)

Qualified as group winners: Spain

Runners-up: Germany

Also in group: Türkiye (hosts), Finland

Group 5 (complete)

Qualified as group winners: Portugal (hosts)

Runners-up: Poland

Also in group: Czechia, Slovakia

Group 6 (complete)

Qualified as group winners: Republic of Ireland

Runners-up: Italy

Also in group: Ukraine, Cyprus (hosts)

Group 7 (complete)

Qualified as group winners: Croatia

Runners-up: Slovenia

Also in group: Norway (hosts), Belgium

Group 8 (complete)

Qualified as group winners: France (holders)

Runners-up: Switzerland

Also in group: Albania (hosts), Latvia

Meet the teams

• France beat Netherlands in the 2022 final to win their third U17 title.

• Other former U17 champions (since 2001/02) involved in the elite round were Netherlands (4 titles), Spain (3), England (2), Portugal (2), Germany (1), Switzerland (1) and Türkiye (1).

• England and Netherlands aim to match Spain in qualifying for a record 15th time since the switch to U17 classification.

• Wales have earned a U17 finals debut, which will make them the 41st different UEFA nation to take part.