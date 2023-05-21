2023 U17 EURO: Top scorers
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Marc Guiu claimed his third of the group stage in Spain's Matchday 2 win against Slovenia.
Marc Guiu scored the opener in Spain's Matchday 2 win against Slovenia on Saturday to claim his third goal of the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament and move joint-top of the scoring charts.
Guiu had found the net twice in the Matchday 1 defeat of Italy, and opened the scoring as Spain followed up with a 3-1 victory against Slovenia in Budapest on Sunday.
Having struck twice in the opening game, Poland's Mateusz Skoczylas scored early against hosts Hungary to move on to three for the final tournament on Saturday. He was matched later in the day by Robert Ramsak, who found the net shortly after coming off the bench as Germany defeated holders France.
Ramsak's team-mate Paris Brunner registered a brace in the 3-1 victory, while England's Isaiah Dada-Mascoll – with his double in England's 4-1 defeat of the Netherlands – joined a clutch of players on two goals.
Top scorers
3 goals: Robert Ramsak (Germany), Mateusz Skoczylas (Poland), Marc Guiu (Spain)
2 goals: Isaiah Dada-Mascoll (England), Paris Brunner (Germany), Benedek Simon (Hungary), Ikechukwu Orazi (Republic of Ireland), Karol Borys (Poland), Mihajlo Cvetković (Serbia), Luka Topalović (Slovenia)
1 goal: Sergej Levak (Croatia), Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Justin Oboavwuduo (all England), Joane Kouakou Gadou, Yanis Ali Issafou, Fode Sylla (all France), Noah Darvich, Almugera Kabar (both Germany), Csaba Molnár, Szilárd Szabó, Ádám Umathum, Zétény Varga (all Hungary), Romeo Akachukwu, Najemedine Razi (both Rep. of Ireland), Federico Ragnoli Galli (Italy), Jasper Hartog (Netherlands), Mike Huras, Szymon Kądziołka, Dominik Szala, Maksymilian Sznaucner, Oskar Tomczyk (all Poland), Gonçalo Sousa, Olivio Tomé (both Portugal), Lennon Connolly, Rory Wilson (both Scotland), Andrija Maksimović, Andrej Petrović (both Serbia), Rene Hrvatin, Aldin Jakupović, David Pejičić (all Slovenia), Óscar Mesa, Lamine Yamal (Spain), Marvin Akahomen, Winsley Boteli, Arlet Junior Zé, Demir Xhemalija (both Switzerland)