2023 U17 EURO: Top scorers

Marc Guiu scored the opener in Spain's Matchday 2 win against Slovenia on Saturday to claim his third goal of the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament and move joint-top of the scoring charts.

Guiu had found the net twice in the Matchday 1 defeat of Italy, and opened the scoring as Spain followed up with a 3-1 victory against Slovenia in Budapest on Sunday.

Having struck twice in the opening game, Poland's Mateusz Skoczylas scored early against hosts Hungary to move on to three for the final tournament on Saturday. He was matched later in the day by Robert Ramsak, who found the net shortly after coming off the bench as Germany defeated holders France.

U17 EURO highlights: France 1-3 Germany

Ramsak's team-mate Paris Brunner registered a brace in the 3-1 victory, while England's Isaiah Dada-Mascoll – with his double in England's 4-1 defeat of the Netherlands – joined a clutch of players on two goals.