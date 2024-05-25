U17 EURO fixtures and results: Quarter-finals taking shape

The first two 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship quarter-finals in Cyprus have been set, with Czechia due to play Denmark and Austria to meet Serbia on Wednesday.

Groups C and D end on Monday, with three more places up for grabs alongside already-qualified Italy.

Knockout bracket Quarter-finals

QF1: Czechia vs Denmark (Wednesday, KO time/venue TBC)

QF2: Austria vs Serbia (Wednesday, KO time/venue TBC)

QF3: Italy vs Runners-up Group D (Thursday, KO time/venue TBC)

QF4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C (Thursday, KO time/venue TBC) Semi-finals

SF1: Czechia / Denmark vs Winners QF3

SF2: Austria / Serbia vs Winners QF4 Final

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2

Austria and Denmark became the latest teams to advance when Group B reached its climax on Sunday. Martin Scherb's Austria topped the section thanks to a 4-0 success against Denmark, with Philipp Moizi and Oghenetejiri Adejenughure both scoring twice. Despite the result, Denmark went through as runners-up after closest rivals Croatia could only draw 1-1 with already-eliminated Wales.

In Group A, Czechia equalised three times against Serbia and then struck in added time to win 4-3 and top the table, with both having previously sealed progress by beating hosts Cyprus and Ukraine. Czechia will now face Denmark on Wednesday, when Serbia meet Austria. Elsewhere in the section, Ukraine took third place with a 2-0 win against hosts Cyprus.

On Friday, Italy joined Czechia and Serbia in booking progress with a game to spare as they followed their opening 2-0 Group C win against Poland by beating Slovakia by the same scoreline, Francesco Camarda setting them on course with a superb goal.

Watch Petros Ioannou's stunning long-range U17 EURO goal for Cyprus

That was enough to take Italy through in first place on a day when Poland remained in contention in the same group, equalising twice to hold Sweden 2-2. Sweden, who meet Italy on Monday, lie second, a point ahead of Matchday 3 opponents Poland and Slovakia.

Group D also continued on Friday, and Portugal followed their 2-1 comeback victory against Spain by beating England 4-1 to go three points clear. Rodrigo Mora scored twice and England's Mikey Moore was also on target, leaving both on three goals in the top scorer race along with Czechia's Ondřej Penxa.

However, Portugal are not yet through as France, beaten 4-0 by England in their opener, defeated Spain 1-0 courtesy of a late Enzo Molebe goal.

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Portugal 4-1 England

The top two in each group progress to the quarter-finals on Wednesday and Thursday. The semis will take place on Sunday 2 June, with the final three days later in Limassol.

Where to watch: TV/streams

Group permutations

The permutations below are for information only; the official calculations will be made by UEFA after the games finish according to Article 17 of the competition regulations.

Czechia won the group, with Serbia as runners-up. Ukraine and Cyprus were eliminated.

Austria won the group, with Denmark as runners-up. Croatia and Wales were eliminated.

Italy are through as group winners.

Sweden are sure to be through if they beat Italy, or if both games are drawn. Sweden will also be through if they lose by one or two goals (except 2-0) and Poland and Slovakia draw 0-0. If Sweden lose 2-0 and the other game ends 0-0, Sweden and Poland will be split for second and third place by disciplinary points and then coefficient.

Poland will be through if they beat Slovakia and Sweden do not beat Italy. Poland will also be through if they draw and score at least one goal and Sweden lose, or even with a 0-0 draw if Sweden lose by three goals or more. If Poland draw 0-0 and Sweden lose 2-0, Poland and Sweden will be split for second and third place by disciplinary points and then coefficient.

Slovakia will be through if they beat Poland and Sweden do not beat Italy.

Portugal will be through unless they lose to France by four goals or more and England beat Spain. Portugal will finish first if they do not lose, or if they lose by one or two goals other than 2-0 and England beat Spain.

England will be through if they beat Spain, or if they draw and France do not beat Portugal. England will also be through if they lose to Spain by one or two goals and France lose to Portugal. England will finish first if they beat Spain and France beat Portugal 2-0, by any three or four-goal margin, or 5-0.

France will be through if they beat Portugal by four goals or more, or by any margin if England do not beat Spain. France will also be through if they draw and England lose. France will finish first if they beat Portugal and England do not beat Spain, or regardless if France win by five goals or more except 5-0.

Spain will be through if they beat England by three goals or more and France lose to Portugal.

Fixtures and results

All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead﻿

Group stage

Monday 20 May

Group A:

Serbia 1-0 Ukraine (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)

Cyprus 0-5 Czechia (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Serbia 1-0 Ukraine

Group B:

Denmark 2-0 Wales (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

Croatia 0-0 Austria (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Denmark 2-0 Wales

Tuesday 21 May

Group C:

Slovakia 0-0 Sweden (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)

Italy 2-0 Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Italy 2-0 Poland

Group D:

Spain 1-2 Portugal (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)

France 0-4 England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: France 0-4 England

Thursday 23 May

Group A:

Ukraine 1-3 Czechia (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)

Cyprus 1-3 Serbia (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Cyprus 1-3 Serbia

Group B:

Denmark 2-2 Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿

Austria 3-0 Wales (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Denmark 2-2 Croatia

Friday 24 May

Group C:

Italy 2-0 Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿

Sweden 2-2 Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Italy 2-0 Slovakia

Group D:

Portugal 4-1 England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

France 1-0 Spain (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: France 1-0 Spain

Sunday 26 May

Group A:

Ukraine 2-0 Cyprus (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Czechia 4-3 Serbia (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Czechia 4-3 Serbia

Group B:

Austria 4-0 Denmark (Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)﻿

Wales 1-1 Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿﻿

U17 EURO group stage highlights: Austria 4-0 Denmark

Monday 27 May

Group C:

Sweden vs Italy (17:00, Tasos Markou Paralimni Municipal, Paralimni)﻿﻿

Poland vs Slovakia (17:00, Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿﻿

Group D:

Portugal vs France (19:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)﻿

England vs Spain (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Knockout phase

Quarter-finals

Wednesday 29 May

QF1 or QF 2 (16:30, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)﻿

QF1 or QF 2 (19:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Thursday 30 May

QF3 or QF 4 (17:00, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

QF3 or QF 4 (19:30, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Semi-finals

Sunday 2 June

SF1 or SF2 (17:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

SF1 or SF2 (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)

Final

Wednesday 5 June

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol)