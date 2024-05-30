Meet the Under-17 EURO semi-finalists
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Article summary
Four teams remain in contention for the title in Cyprus.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals are on Sunday in Larnaca.
We introduce the contenders aiming for Wednesday's Limassol final.
Knockout bracket
Quarter-finals: Wednesday 29 May & Thursday 30 May
Czechia 1-1 Denmark (3-5 pens), Wednesday, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Austria 2-3 Serbia (Wednesday, AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Portugal 2-1 Poland (Thursday, Antonis Papadopoulous Stadium, Larnaca)
Italy vs England (Thursday, AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Semi-finals: Sunday 2 June
Serbia vs Portugal (17:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Denmark vs Italy (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca)
Final: Wednesday 5 June
Denmark/Italy vs Serbia/Portugal (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol)
All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead
Portugal
Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)
W3-0 vs Albania, W6-1 vs Montenegro, W2-0 vs Czechia
Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)
W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W3-0 vs Croatia, W3-2 vs Germany
Group D winners
W2-1 vs Spain (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), W4-1 vs England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca), L1-2 vs France (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Quarter-finals: W2-1 vs Poland (Antonis Papadopoulous Stadium, Larnaca)
Finals top scorer: Rodrigo Mora 4
Top scorer including qualifying: Gabriel Silva 7
2022/23: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)
Semi-final record: W2 L3
Past semi-finals
2022: L2-2, 5-6pens vs France
2016: W2-0 vs Netherlands
2014: L0-2 vs England
2004: L1-3 vs France
2003: W2-2, 3-2pens vs England
- Portugal beat Spain in the 2003 and 2016 finals.
- Portugal knocked out holders Germany with a 3-2 win in their last elite round game.
Serbia
Qualifying round: Group 4 winners (played in Serbia)
W5-1 vs Azerbaijan, W3-0 vs Luxembourg, D2-2 vs Slovenia
Elite round: Group 6 runners-up (played in Georgia)
W2-0 vs Georgia, L0-1 vs Denmark, W3-0 vs Türkiye
Group A runners-up
W1-0 vs Ukraine (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni), W3-1 vs Cyprus (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca), L3-4 vs Czechia (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Quarter-finals: W3-2 vs Austria (AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Finals top scorer: Mihajlo Cvetković 3
Top scorer including qualifying: Bogdan Kostić 4
2022/23: Quarter-finals
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2022)
Semi-final record: W0 L1
Past semi-finals
2022: L2-2, 3-5pens vs Netherlands
- Having not made it past the group stage between 2002 and 2022, Serbia have now done so for the third year in a row.
- Veljko Milosavljević, Nikola Simić, Mihajlo Cvetković, Andrija Maksimović and Viktor Stojanović were also in the 2023 squad that made the last eight, losing 3-2 to Poland.
Italy
Qualifying round: Group 11 runners-up (played in Italy)
W4-0 vs San Marino, D0-0 vs Northern Ireland, L1-3 vs Greece
Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Finland)
W2-0 vs Netherlands, W5-3 vs Belgium, D2-2 vs Finland
Group C winners
W2-0 vs Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca), W2-0 vs Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), W2-1 vs Sweden (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou, Paralimni)
Quarter-finals: W1-1, 5-4pens vs England (AEK Arena, Larnaca)
Finals top scorers: Francesco Camarda, Mattia Liberali 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Francesco Camarda 6
2022/23: Group stage
Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)
Semi-final record: W3 L2
Past semi-finals
2019: W2-1 vs France
2018: W2-1 vs Belgium
2013: W2-0 vs Slovakia
2009: L0-2 vs Germany
2005: L0-1aet vs Netherlands
- Qualified for all eight 16-team tournaments under the current format.
- Won the first U16 EURO in 1982 but have not taken the title since.
Denmark
Qualifying round: Group 1 third place (played in Georgia)
W4-1 vs Lithuania, L1-2 vs Georgia, D2-2 vs Austria
Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Georgia)
D0-0 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Serbia, W7-0 vs Georgia
Group B runners-up
W2-0 vs Wales (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), D2-2 vs Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), L0-4 vs Austria (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)
Quarter-finals: W1-1, 5-3pens vs Czechia (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)
Finals top scorers: Chido Obi 2
Top scorer including qualifying: Chido Obi 5
2022/23: Elite round
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2011)
Semi-final record: W0 L1
Past semi-finals
2011: L0-2 vs Germany
- Only previously reached U17 semis in 2011, under Thomas Frank.
- Obi scored 32 Under-18 Premier League goals in 18 games for Arsenal this season.
Stats apply to U17 EURO only (from 2001/02).