Meet the Under-17 EURO semi-finalists

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals are on Sunday in Larnaca.

We introduce the contenders aiming for Wednesday's Limassol final.

Knockout bracket Quarter-finals: Wednesday 29 May & Thursday 30 May

Czechia 1-1 Denmark (3-5 pens), Wednesday, Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Austria 2-3 Serbia (Wednesday, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Portugal 2-1 Poland (Thursday, Antonis Papadopoulous Stadium, Larnaca)

Italy vs England (Thursday, AEK Arena, Larnaca) Semi-finals: Sunday 2 June

Serbia vs Portugal (17:00, AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Denmark vs Italy (19:30, Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca) Final: Wednesday 5 June

Denmark/Italy vs Serbia/Portugal (19:30, Limassol Stadium, Limassol) All kick-off times CET, local time is one hour ahead

Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)

W3-0 vs Albania, W6-1 vs Montenegro, W2-0 vs Czechia

Elite round: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)

W4-1 vs Republic of Ireland, W3-0 vs Croatia, W3-2 vs Germany

Group D winners

W2-1 vs Spain (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), W4-1 vs England (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca), L1-2 vs France (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Quarter-finals: W2-1 vs Poland (Antonis Papadopoulous Stadium, Larnaca)

Finals top scorer: Rodrigo Mora 4

Top scorer including qualifying: Gabriel Silva 7

2022/23: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)

Semi-final record: W2 L3

Past semi-finals

2022: L2-2, 5-6pens vs France

2016: W2-0 vs Netherlands

2014: L0-2 vs England

2004: L1-3 vs France

2003: W2-2, 3-2pens vs England



Portugal beat Spain in the 2003 and 2016 finals.

Portugal knocked out holders Germany with a 3-2 win in their last elite round game.

Quarter-final highlights: Portugal 2-1 Poland

Qualifying round: Group 4 winners (played in Serbia)

W5-1 vs Azerbaijan, W3-0 vs Luxembourg, D2-2 vs Slovenia

Elite round: Group 6 runners-up (played in Georgia)

W2-0 vs Georgia, L0-1 vs Denmark, W3-0 vs Türkiye

Group A runners-up

W1-0 vs Ukraine (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni), W3-1 vs Cyprus (Antonis Papadopoulos Stadium, Larnaca), L3-4 vs Czechia (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Quarter-finals: W3-2 vs Austria (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Finals top scorer: Mihajlo Cvetković 3

Top scorer including qualifying: Bogdan Kostić 4

2022/23: Quarter-finals

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2022)

Semi-final record: W0 L1

Past semi-finals

2022: L2-2, 3-5pens vs Netherlands

Having not made it past the group stage between 2002 and 2022, Serbia have now done so for the third year in a row.

Veljko Milosavljević, Nikola Simić, Mihajlo Cvetković, Andrija Maksimović and Viktor Stojanović were also in the 2023 squad that made the last eight, losing 3-2 to Poland.

Quarter-final highlights: Austria 2-3 Serbia

Qualifying round: Group 11 runners-up (played in Italy)

W4-0 vs San Marino, D0-0 vs Northern Ireland, L1-3 vs Greece

Elite round: Group 3 winners (played in Finland)

W2-0 vs Netherlands, W5-3 vs Belgium, D2-2 vs Finland

Group C winners

W2-0 vs Poland (AEK Arena, Larnaca), W2-0 vs Slovakia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki)﻿﻿, W2-1 vs Sweden (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou, Paralimni)﻿﻿

Quarter-finals: W1-1, 5-4pens vs England (AEK Arena, Larnaca)

Finals top scorers: Francesco Camarda, Mattia Liberali 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Francesco Camarda 6

2022/23: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2013, 2018, 2019)

Semi-final record: W3 L2

Past semi-finals

2019: W2-1 vs France

2018: W2-1 vs Belgium

2013: W2-0 vs Slovakia

2009: L0-2 vs Germany

2005: L0-1aet vs Netherlands

Qualified for all eight 16-team tournaments under the current format.

Won the first U16 EURO in 1982 but have not taken the title since.

Quarter-final highlights: Italy 1-1 England (5-4 pens)

Qualifying round: Group 1 third place (played in Georgia)

W4-1 vs Lithuania, L1-2 vs Georgia, D2-2 vs Austria

Elite round: Group 6 winners (played in Georgia)

D0-0 vs Türkiye, W1-0 vs Serbia, W7-0 vs Georgia

Group B runners-up

W2-0 vs Wales (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), D2-2 vs Croatia (Dasaki Achnas Stadium, Dasaki), L0-4 vs Austria (Paralimni Municipal Stadium Tasos Markou Paralimni)

Quarter-finals: W1-1, 5-3pens vs Czechia (Ammochostos Epistrofi Stadium, Larnaca)

Finals top scorers: Chido Obi 2

Top scorer including qualifying: Chido Obi 5

2022/23: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2011)

Semi-final record: W0 L1

Past semi-finals

2011: L0-2 vs Germany

Only previously reached U17 semis in 2011, under Thomas Frank.

Obi scored 32 Under-18 Premier League goals in 18 games for Arsenal this season.

Quarter-final highlights: Czechia 1-1 Denmark (3-5 pens)

Stats apply to U17 EURO only (from 2001/02).