UEFA Under-17 EURO final preview: Italy vs Portugal

Italy face Portugal in Wednesday's UEFA European Under-17 Championship final at Limassol Stadium in Cyprus.

The lowdown

A final more familiar from U19 EURO, where Italy and Portugal have met three times for the title, most recently last year, is now played at the junior tournament. Italy have moved through the tournament in efficient style, beating Poland, Slovakia and Sweden in their group, and dominating their semi-final against Denmark far more than the 1-0 scoreline suggests.

Only England in the quarter-final hugely troubled Italy, Mattia Liberali's superb solo goal and Alessandro Longoni's flawless keeping earning a penalty shoot-out and victory. Portugal had beaten England 4-1 in the group stage, either side of a comeback 2-1 win against Spain and 2-1 loss to France, as João Santos's side topped a section many considered to contain four potential champions.

U17 EURO semi-final highlights: Serbia 2-3 Portugal

Portugal then overcame Poland 2-1 in the quarter-finals but at half-time of their semi were 2-0 down to Serbia. An own goal reduced arrears, but it was still 2-1 entering the 90th minute when Rodrigo Mora equalised to go one clear as finals top scorer, then substitute João Trovisco headed a last-gasp winner. It was the first time in any U17 EURO knockout match that a team had recovered from two down to gain victory.

Rodrigo Mora made history last year aged 15 years 255 days for second division Porto B when he became his country's youngest professional debutant ever. But then Italy's Francesco Camarda this season broke the Serie A record at 15 years 260 days when he appeared for AC Milan against Fiorentina, underlining the prodigious talent in both squads.

U17 EURO final refereeing team Radoslav Gidzhenov of Bulgaria will referee the final, assisted by compatriot Petar Mitrev and Kyriakos Sokratous of Cyprus. Menelaos Antoniou, also from the home nation, will be fourth official.﻿ Previous U17 EURO final referees include Halil Umut Meler (2018) and Ivan Kružliak (2012), both on the list for UEFA EURO 2024. Two U17 EURO final referees went on to take charge of senior EURO finals, Björn Kuipers (2006 then 2020) and Roberto Rosetti (2002 then 2008).

Views from the camps

Massimiliano Favo, Italy coach: "We are happy to play the final against Portugal. We hope that there will be as many fans as [the semi-final]. In the final we hope the best team wins."

Cristian Cama, Italy defender: "A great final awaits us with Portugal but we are not afraid – we can compete with anyone."

João Santos, Portugal coach: "It was a dream that we wanted to achieve and now it is the end of our path and we are in the final, able to make the dream possible.”

João Trovisco, Portugal forward: “It is an amazing feeling to be in the final] and we are super excited, and we are going to enjoy it."

U17 EURO semi-final highlights: Denmark 0-1 Italy

Meet the teams

Key stats

Italy have now won their last four U17 EURO semis but have lost each of their previous three finals in 2013, 2018 and 2019. They did win the first U16 EURO title in 1982.

Portugal have won both their previous U17 EURO finals, in 2003 and 2016 against Spain. Including U16 EURO they have six titles, behind only Spain on nine.

Italy would be the tenth different champions from the 21 editions of U17 EURO (since 2001/02) after Netherlands (4), France (3), Spain (3), England (2), Germany (2), Portugal (2), Russia (2), Switzerland (1) and Türkiye (1)

Portugal's Rodrigo Mora is finals top scorer on five goals, with no other player from either his team or Italy on more than two. The Porto player was already joint-top scorer in the 2023/24 UEFA Youth League with eight goals.

Italy's Francesco Camarda, Mattia Liberali and Emanuele Sala played in this year's UEFA Youth League final for AC Milan.

Italy have conceded just two goals in their five finals matches in Cyprus, and also kept three clean sheets in their six qualifiers.