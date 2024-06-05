Italy's Francesco Camarda named 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected Italy's Francesco Camarda as the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament.

Camarda came into the finals with a big reputation having scored not far off 500 goals at youth level for AC Milan and in November become the youngest ever Serie A player aged 15 years and 260 days. He quickly enhanced this by striking twice in the group stage, against Slovakia and Sweden, and proving a constant marauding presence up front.

In the quarter-finals he converted the winning penalty in the shoot-out against England, but ultimately saved his best for the decider with a coolly-taken double as Italy downed Portugal 3-0 in Limassol for their first U17 EURO title. The forward finished one goal behind Rodrigo Mora as finals top scorer, although Camarda was joint top for the season including qualifying, his tally of eight matched by England's Mikey Moore.

Camarda told UEFA.com: "It is super emotional for me. I’d like to dedicate it to my parents, my family, all the people who love me, not to mention my team - I would’ve never won it if it wasn’t for them. This team is everything, we’re a great group, we’re like family and it shows on the pitch."