2025/26 Under-17 EURO qualifying round 1 latest

Round 1 of the 2025/26 UEFA European Under-17 Championship, running until 18 November, begins the road to the eight-team finals in Estonia.

Estonia take part in both rounds of qualifying though their place in the final tournament is assured as hosts. On completion of round 1, the 14 group winners and 14 runners-up qualify for round 2 League A. The remaining 26 teams participate in round 2 League B.

Teams in round 2 League A will compete in spring 2026 for seven places alongside hosts Estonia in the final tournament, as well as places in the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Teams in both round 2 leagues will play for promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1.

Matches

Group 1 (complete)

Compete in League A in round 2: Montenegro, ItalyCompete in League B in round 2: Ukraine, Estonia* (finals hosts)

Group 2 (8–14 October): Czechia, Hungary, North Macedonia*, Gibraltar

Group 3 (28 October–3 November): England, Sweden, Lithuania, Scotland*

Group 4 (8–14 October): Spain*, Denmark, Latvia, Andorra

Group 5 (8–14 October): Belgium*, Norway, Belarus, Moldova

Group 6 (8–14 October): Austria*, Republic of Ireland, Kosovo, Faroe Islands

Group 7 (11–17 November): Serbia*, Türkiye, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Malta

Group 8 (11–17 November): Croatia*, Netherlands, ﻿Albania, Kazakhstan

Group 9 (8–14 October): France*, Israel, Romania, Azerbaijan

Group 10 (28 October–3 November): Switzerland, Slovakia*, Bulgaria, San Marino

Group 11 (28 October–3 November): Northern Ireland, Finland, Cyprus*, Armenia

Group 12 (12–18 November): Portugal*, Slovenia, Wales, Liechtenstein

Group 13 (8–14 October): Poland, Germany, Luxembourg*

Group 14 (24–30 October): Greece, Iceland, Georgia*

*Mini-tournament hosts