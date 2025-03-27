2025 Under-17 EURO: Meet the contenders

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals run from 19 May to 1 June in Albania.

We introduce the contenders. The final tournament draw will take place at 19:00 CET on Monday in Tirana.

The contenders Albania, (hosts), Belgium, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Portugal

The top two in each group will advance to the knockout phase.

Match dates

Group A: 19, 22, 25 May

Group B: 20, 23, 26 May

Semi-finals: 29 May

Final: 1 June

CONTENDERS

Round 1: Group 3 third place (played in Albania)

D1-1 vs Croatia, L0-5 vs Netherlands, W1-0 vs Faroe Islands

Round 2: Group B6 runners-up (played in Albania), qualified for final tournament as hostsW4-1 vs Azerbaijan, L1-2 vs Wales

Top scorers: Evangjelos Gjoka, Gabriel Kulla 3

2023/24: Qualifying round

Previous U17 best: First final tournament

Albania previously played at the predecessor U16 EURO in 1994, drawing with Belarus in between losing to Austria and Spain. This is the first UEFA final tournament hosted by Albania.

Qualifying round: Group 4 winners (played in Belgium)

W3-1 vs Kazakhstan, W2-1 vs Kosovo, W2-1 vs Ukraine

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Poland)

W1-0 vs Republic of Ireland, W2-1 vs Iceland, D2-2 vs Poland

Top scorers: René Mitongo Muteba 4

2023/24: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2007, 2015, 2018)

Belgium have got out of the group stage in five of their eight previous U17 EURO finals appearances.

Round 1: Group 7 winners (played in Germany)

W3-0 vs Belarus, W8-0 vs Andorra, D3-3 vs Germany

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Switzerland)

W3-2 vs Sweden, D1-1 vs Türkiye, W3-1 vs Switzerland

Top scorers: Petr Potměšil 5

2023/24: Quarter-finals

Previous U17 best: Runners-up (2006)

Last season, Czechia got past the group stage for only the second time since reaching the 2006 final.

Watch Mikey Moore U17 EURO goal for England vs Spain

Round 1: Group 1 winners (played in Malta)

W4-0 vs Malta, W4-0 vs Latvia, W4-2 vs Sweden

Round 2: Group A7 winners (played in England)

W2-0 vs Israel, W3-2 vs Slovenia, W5-0 vs Northern Ireland

Top scorers: Max Dowman, Finlay Gorman, Alejandro Rodriguez 3

2023/24: Quarter-finals

Previous best: Winners x 2 (2010, 2014)

England have qualified for a record 17th time.

Round 1: Group 11 winners (played in Cyprus)

W6-0 vs Gibraltar, W2-0 vs Cyprus, W1-0 vs Slovakia

Round 2: Group A3 winners (played in France)

W4-0 vs Finland, W4-1 vs Denmark, W5-1 vs Greece

Top scorers: Djylian Nguessan 5

2023/24: Group stage

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)

France have qualified for the eighth time in the last nine editions.

Round 1: Group 7 runners-up (played in Germany)

W4-0 vs Andorra, W8-2 vs Belarus, D3-3 vs Czechia

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Spain)

D2-2 vs Austria, W3-2 vs Spain, W4-1 vs Norway

Top scorer: Lennart Karl 7

2023/24: Elite round

Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2009, 2023)

Germany are FIFA U-17 World Cup holders after winning in 2023 following their EURO triumph.

Round 1: Group 9 winners (played in San Marino)

W5-0 vs San Marino, W4-0 vs Wales, W7-0 vs Norway

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Croatia)

W1-0 vs Slovakia, W2-1 vs Ukraine, W2-1 vs Croatia

Top scorer: Thomas Campaniello 6

2023/24: Winners

Previous U17 best: Winners x 1 (2024)

Italy had lost in three U17 EURO finals before beating Portugal to clinch the title in Cyprus last season. Thomas Campaniello and goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni from last season's squad took part in qualifying this time.

2024 U17 EURO final highlights: Italy 3-0 Portugal

Round 1: Group 5 winners (played in Portugal)

W10-0 vs Liechtenstein, W5-1 vs Finland, W4-2 vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Round 2: Group A4 winners (played in Portugal)

W2-0 vs Hungary, W3-1 vs Netherlands, W3-1 vs Serbia

Top scorer: Anísio Cabral 5

2023/24: Runners-up

Previous U17 best: Winners x 2 (2003, 2016)

Portugal have qualified for the sixth tournament in a row.