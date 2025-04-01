2025 UEFA European Under-17 Championship: All the fixtures

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship﻿ final tournament runs from 19 May to 1 June in Albania.

The top two in each group go through to the semi-finals. See all the fixtures as the tournament reverts to an eight-team final tournament.

Arena Kombëtare, Tirana

Elbasan Arena, Elbasan

Arena Egnatia, Rrogozhinë

Niko Dovana Stadium, Durrës

All times CET

Monday 19 May

Group A

Albania vs Portugal (Tirana, 18:00)

Germany vs France (Elbasan, 20:30)

Tuesday 20 May

Group B

England vs Belgium (Rrogozhinë, 18:00)

Italy vs Czechia (Durrës, 20:30) ﻿

Thursday 22 May

Group A

Albania vs Germany (Elbasan, 18:00)

France vs Portugal (Tirana, 20:30)

Friday 23 May

Group B

Belgium vs Czechia (Durrës, 18:00)

Italy vs England (Rrogozhinë, 20:30) ﻿

Sunday 25 May

Group A

France vs Albania (Elbasan, 20:30)

Portugal vs Germany (Tirana, 20:30)

Monday 26 May

Group B

Belgium vs Italy (Durrës, 20:30)

Czechia vs England (Rrogozhinë, 20:30) ﻿

Thursday 29 May

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

The semi-finals will be played at 18:00 CET in Elbasan and 20:30 CET in Tirana. The allocation of stadiums will be confirmed upon completion of the group stage.

Sunday 1 June

Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2 (Tirana, 20:30)

2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup

The FIFA U-17 World Cup is changing from 2025 to become an annual 48-team tournament, for which round 2 League A acts as Europe's qualifying tournament. UEFA has an allocation of 11 places, which have gone to the seven group winners (who also compete in the EURO final tournament) and four best runners-up.

Qatar has been announced as host nation for the first five annual U-17 World Cups between 2025 and 2029, with this year's edition running from 3 to 27 November. Germany are the reigning champions from 2023, while the Republic of Ireland will make their debut.

Europe's contenders at 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup

Austria*, Belgium, Croatia*, Czechia, England, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland*, Switzerland*

*Four best runners-up in round 2 League A