2025 Under-17 EURO semi-finals report: Portugal penalties joy, France clinical

France and Portugal are through to Sunday's UEFA European Under-17 Championship final in Tirana after victories in Thursday's last-four ties in Elbasan and the Albanian capital.

Belgium looked the likelier to go through for much of the first half of the first semi-final, only for France to take full advantage of their first three chances and hold off a late comeback. Later, Portugal twice equalised and prevailed in a 12-penalty shoot-out despite twice missing first.

Road to Tirana Semi-finals: Thursday 29 May

France 3-2 Belgium (Elbasan)

Italy 2-2 Portugal (3-4p) (Tirana) Final: Sunday 1 June

France vs Portugal (20:30, Tirana) All kick-off times CET

Under-17 EURO semi-final highlights: France 3-2 Belgium

France's progress from the group stage had been serene compared to Belgium's 89th-minute redemption on Matchday 3, but the runners-up from Group B saw off a burst of early danger before dominating the flow of chances during an intriguing first half.

Restored midfielder Noah Fernandez, whose wonderful free-kick earned his country a point in their opener against England, schemed persistently around France's penalty area as goalkeeper Ilan Jourdren was kept busy, parrying the lively Jesse Bisiwu's shot away at his near post and tipping Abdoulaye Camara's angled drive over the crossbar at full stretch.

Emmanuel Mbemba's brilliant intervention kept Nathan De Cat's header from finding the net when Jourdren was beaten, with Belgium having all three attempts on target between the teams until clinical France struck three minutes before the break.

Abdoulaye Camara: 'I never score!'

Lionel Rouxel had noted during the week how few chances his team have needed to score, and Camara proved his coach right when the ball fell kindly for him well outside the penalty area, hammering in a thunderous low shot to beat Lucca Mounganga at his near post.

If the opener was cruel on Belgium, their deficit lasted only three minutes before Fernandez coolly converted a penalty during first-half added time, and Belgium started the second half stronger after becoming the first team at the finals to score against France.

Within ten minutes of the restart, though, the three-time champions had taken a 3-1 lead over the nation seeking a first ever youth competition final appearance, starting when Rudy Matondo fired in from inside the box after a crossfield passing sequence before the Auxerre midfielder turned provider to cross for Djylian Nguessan to head his fourth goal of the finals.

France did not concede during the group stage UEFA via Getty Images

Belgium again showed their resilience, replying through Axl Wins' superb 79th-minute free-kick and pushing hard during a tense finish. France held on, reaching their third final in four years.

Key stat: Nguessan's four goals make him the leading scorer still involved in the competition and give the St-Étienne forward a total of nine in seven games since the start of qualifying.

Under-17 EURO semi-final highlights: Italy 2-2 Portugal (3-4 on pens)

Italy applied early pressure in this rematch of the 2024 final and were soon presented with a scoring chance when Antonio Arena was fouled by Mauro Furtado in the Portugal box.

Though Samuele Inacio’s low spot-kick was saved by Romário Cunha, the Italian forward stayed alert and guided in the rebound to give Italy a 20th-minute lead and bring his tally for the finals to a tournament-leading five goals.

Portugal responded positively, however, and showed real quality to unlock the Italy defence eight minutes later – Stevan Manuel delivering a cushioned finish after Duarte Cunha’s clever run in-behind and well-weighted cutback.

Portugal coach Bino (right) congratulates defender Mauro Furtado UEFA via Getty Images

Two ingenious goals followed after the break, Alessio Baralla swerving a long-range shot into a corner of the Portugal net via Romário Cunha's fingertips before Tomás Soares pounced in minimal space to prod in from Mateus Mide's deft header.

With the sides inseparable after 90 minutes, it was time for the goalkeepers to shine. Sebastiano Nava twice gave Italy the advantage, but Romário Cunha saved three spot kicks as his team gained revenge and moved a win away from their first title since 2016.

Key stat: Portugal also won on penalties after a 2-2 draw in their first appearance in the semi-finals in the modern version of the competition in 2003.