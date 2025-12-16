2026/27 Under-17 EURO qualifying round 1 groups

Round 1 of qualifying for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-17 Championship runs between 23 September and 17 November, beginning the road to the eight-team finals in Latvia.

The 54 entrants compete in 14 one-venue mini-tournaments. The 14 group winners and 14 runners-up qualify for round 2 League A. The remaining 26 teams participate in round 2 League B.

Round 2 in spring 2027 will decide the seven teams that join Latvia in the EURO final tournament and will also act as UEFA's qualifier for the 2027 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar. Latvia will take part in qualifying although their place in the EURO finals is assured as hosts.

2026/27 Under-17 EURO round 1 groups

Group 1 (11–17 November): Republic of Ireland, Denmark (hosts), Wales, Estonia

Group 2 (11–17 November): Germany (hosts), Northern Ireland, Lithuania, Azerbaijan

Group 3 (12–18 October): Spain, Switzerland, Israel, Liechtenstein (hosts)

Group 4 (11–17 November): Sweden, Scotland, Finland, Albania (hosts)

Group 5 (11–17 November): Slovakia, Norway, Netherlands, Malta (hosts)

Group 6 (11–17 November): Portugal (hosts), Serbia, Bulgaria, Andorra

Group 7 (23–29 September): Iceland, Greece, Bosnia and Herzegovina (hosts), Gibraltar

Group 8 (16–22 October): Czechia, Slovenia, Belarus, Moldova (hosts)

Group 9 (11–17 November): Montenegro, Poland, Ukraine, England (hosts)

Group 10 (11–17 November): France, Italy, Luxembourg, Armenia (hosts)

Group 11 (11–17 November): Türkiye (hosts), North Macedonia, Hungary, San Marino

Group 12 (11–17 November): Belgium, Croatia (hosts), Latvia (finals hosts), Kosovo

Group 13 (27 October–2 November): Cyprus (hosts), Romania, Faroe Islands

Group 14 (11–17 November): Kazakhstan, Austria, Georgia (hosts)