Under-17 EURO: Scout ticket information

Scout ticket applications for the UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Estonia are open.

Scouts can apply for their tickets via a dedicated form available on the tournament website. The deadline for group stage ticket applications is Monday 11 May, prior to the start of the tournament. Proof of eligibility is required for each ticket order.

The portal will reopen before the semi-finals and final once the pairings are confirmed.

Any requests received after the stated deadlines will not be processed, and scouts will need to purchase their tickets through the general sale channel via the tournament website.