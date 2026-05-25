Under-17 EURO highlights: Spain and Belgium triumph in openers
Monday, May 25, 2026
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Spain and Belgium were victorious as the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals got under way in Estonia.
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Spain defeated hosts Estonia and Belgium prevailed despite Croatia pressure as Group A kicked off.
We round up Monday's 2026 Under-17 EURO action.
Estonia 1-4 Spain
Estonia made history but were comfortably beaten by Spain at Lilleküla staadion in Tallinn. Making their U17 EURO finals debut, Ron Neltsas provided Estonia's landmark moment when he nudged in on the stroke of half-time. The story was one of Spain dominance otherwise – deflected Mikel and Sergi Mayans strikes and a deft chip from captain Enzo Alves preceded Neltsas' goal while Ebrima Tunkara scored from the spot after the break.
Croatia 0-2 Belgium
The only team to win all six of their matches in qualifying, Belgium kept up their imperious form to defeat Croatia and lift the curtain on the 2026 finals. Jelle Driessen struck the first goal of the finals, reacting after Jayden Onia Seke hit the post on nine minutes, and Belgium doubled their lead just four minutes later when Tinus Moorthamer guided in the impressive Onia Seke's cross. Croatia finished strongly but could not find a response.
What's next?
Group B gets under way on Tuesday.
Italy vs France (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)
Montenegro vs Denmark (Kadrioru staadion, 18:00)
Kick-off times are CET.