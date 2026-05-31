Under-17 EURO Matchday 3: Belgium and Spain through to the semi-finals

Belgium and Spain have progressed to the UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals as the winners and runners-up of Group A respectively, with Croatia narrowly missing out.

We round up Sunday's action.

Jakov Dedić netted a superb hat-trick as Croatia edged a thrilling encounter with Spain, but it was Spain who progressed to the semi-finals rather than their opponents. Dedić got his first early on after taking advantage of some hesitant Spain defending, though the game turned around in the second half when Joaquin Sanchez headed an equaliser and then set up a tap-in for Enzo Alves with a neat flick. An inspired Dedić responded by showing fine footwork and slamming in a second before scoring his third from a rebound, but it wasn't enough for Croatia.

Estonia made an energetic start and nearly took the lead when Belgium goalkeeper Lowie Piselé saved from Aston Visse in a 1v1. Belgium took control of possession thereafter but were frustrated by a well-organised Estonia defence until Noah Kalonji applied a side-footed finish to Joshua Nga Kana's 41st-minute cutback. Estonia were unable to answer in the second half, bringing the hosts' finals tilt to a close.