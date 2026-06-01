Under-17 EURO Matchday 3 highlights: Italy and France join Belgium and Spain in the semi-finals

Italy drew with Denmark to finish as Group B winners while France's triumph against Montenegro sealed second place. The pair join Group A winners Belgium and runners-up Spain in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals.

We round up the Matchday 3 action.

Semi-final fixtures Thursday 4 June Belgium vs France (13:30, Kadrioru staadion)

Italy vs Spain (19:00, Lilleküla staadion) All kick-off times are CET, local time is one hour ahead.

Monday: Group B

Mikkel Bro Hansen reacted to Noah Madsen’s blocked shot to give Denmark a 14th-minute lead but Italy were firmly in charge by half-time thanks to three clinical goals: a well-placed Edoardo Biondini volley in the 24th minute followed by Lorenzo Dattilo and Andrea Donato headers on the brink of half-time. Denmark drew within one when Noah Manata found the dart of Tobias Baden Ekstrand and then levelled late with an Omran Khatar header, but it was not enough to prevent elimination.

France safely booked their passage into the semi-finals with a comfortable win over Montenegro. Noah Loufoundou opened the scoring with a header at the near post and Christ Batola doubled the lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of half-time. After the break substitute Joshua Dago set up Mamadou Meite with a low fizzing cross before getting among the goals himself with a fine solo effort. Captain Kénan Doganay rounded off the scoring with a long-range deflected strike.

Sunday: Group A

Under-17 EURO highlights: Spain 2-3 Croatia

Jakov Dedić netted a superb hat-trick as Croatia edged a thrilling encounter with Spain, but it was Spain who progressed to the semi-finals rather than their opponents. Dedić got his first early on after taking advantage of some hesitant Spain defending, though the game turned around in the second half when Joaquin Sanchez headed an equaliser and then set up a tap-in for Enzo Alves with a neat flick. An inspired Dedić responded by showing fine footwork and slamming in a second before scoring his third from a rebound, but it wasn't enough for Croatia.

Under-17 EURO highlights: Belgium 1-0 Estonia

Estonia made an energetic start and nearly took the lead when Belgium goalkeeper Lowie Piselé saved from Aston Visse in a 1v1. Belgium took control of possession thereafter but were frustrated by a well-organised Estonia defence until Noah Kalonji applied a side-footed finish to Joshua Nga Kana's 41st-minute cutback. Estonia were unable to answer in the second half, bringing the hosts' finals tilt to a close.