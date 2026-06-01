Meet the 2026 Under-17 EURO semi-finalists: Belgium, France, Italy and Spain

The UEFA European Under-17 Championship semi-finals are on Thursday in Tallin, Estonia.

We introduce the contenders aiming for Sunday's Lilleküla staadion final.

Knockout phase fixtures Semi-finals: Thursday 4 June Belgium vs France (13:30, Kadrioru staadion)

Italy vs Spain (19:00, Lilleküla staadion) Final: Sunday 7 June Belgium/France vs Italy/Spain (19:00, Lilleküla staadion) All kick-off times are CET, local time is one hour ahead.

As in 2025, Belgium and France meet in the semi-finals of this competition. This time, though, the roles are reversed: Belgium progressing as Group A winners while France were runners-up in Group B. Will there be a change of outcome too as Belgium hunt a first final appearance? Or will France, 3-2 winners last year, compete for a fourth title?

Belgium celebrate after finishing as Group A winners UEFA via Getty Images

Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Belgium)

1-0 vs Moldova, 6-0 vs Belarus, 2-0 vs Norway

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Serbia)

2-1 vs Switzerland, 4-3 vs Serbia, 1-0 vs Cyprus

Group A winners: 2-0 vs Croatia (Rakvere linnastaadion), 0-1 vs Spain (Rakvere linnastaadion), 1-0 vs Estonia (Lilleküla staadion)﻿

Finals top scorer: Tinus Moorthamer, Jelle Driessen, Noah Kalonji – 1

Top scorer including qualifying: Kiyan Achahbar – 5

2024/25: Semi-finals

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2007, 2015, 2018, 2025)

Semi-final record: W0 L4

Past semi-finals

2025: 2-3 vs France

2018: 1-2 vs Italy

2015: 1-1, 1-2pens vs France

2007: 1-1aet, 6-7pens vs Spain

Belgium have now got out of the group stage in seven of their ten U17 EURO finals appearances.

Kénan Doganay and his France team-mates celebrate his goal against Montenegro UEFA via Getty Images

Round 1: Group 9 winners (played in France)

8-0 vs Azerbaijan, 1-1 vs Romania, 5-0 vs Israel

Round 2: Group A1 winners (played in Slovenia)

2-0 vs Slovenia, 2-1 vs North Macedonia, 2-0 vs Germany

Group B runners-up: 0-1 vs Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion), 4-0 vs Denmark (Kadrioru staadion), 5-0 vs Montenegro (Kadrioru staadion)



Finals top scorer: Eight players – 1

Top scorer including qualifying: Arone Gadou – 6

2024/25: Runners-up

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2004, 2015, 2022)

Semi-final record: W6 L3

Past semi-finals

2025: 3-2 vs Belgium

2023: 3-1 vs Spain

2022: 2-2, 6-5pens vs Portugal

2019: 1-2 vs Italy

2015: 1-1, 2-1pens vs Belgium

2010: 1-2 vs England

2008: 1-1aet, 4-3pens vs Türkiye

2007: 0-1 vs England

2004: 3-1 vs Portugal

2002: 1-1aet, 4-3pens vs Spain

Into a fourth semi-final in five editions and, like Spain, aiming to equal the Netherlands' record of eight Under-17 EURO finals.

Making semi-final appearance number eight and twelve respectively, it comes as somewhat of a surprise that this is the first meeting of Italy and Spain at this stage. Italy were the only team to finish the group stage unbeaten while Spain impressed with victories against Estonia and Belgium before losing to Croatia.

Italy celebrate their Matchday 2 victory against Montenegro UEFA via Getty Images

Round 1: Group 1 runners-up (played in Estonia)

8-1 vs Estonia, 1-2 vs Montenegro, 2-1 vs Ukraine

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Italy)

3-2 vs Portugal, 4-0 vs Iceland, 2-1 vs Romania

Group B winners: 1-0 vs France (Kalevi Keskstaadion), 3-0 vs Montenegro (Kalevi Keskstaadion), ﻿3-3 vs Denmark (Kalevi Keskstaadion)﻿

Finals top scorer: Seven players – 1

Top scorer including qualifying: Diego Perillo – 7

2024/25: Semi-finals

Previous U17 best: Winners x 1 (2024)

Semi-final record: W4 L3

Past semi-finals

2025: 2-2, 3-4pens vs Portugal

2024: 1-0 vs Denmark

2019: 2-1 vs France

2018: 2-1 vs Belgium

2013: 2-0 vs Slovakia

2009: 0-2 vs Germany

2005: 0-1 vs Netherlands

In their third straight semi-final and aiming for their second title.

Spain's Sergi Mayans (left) and Christian Imga (right) celebrate UEFA via Getty Images

Round 1: Group 4 winners (played in Spain)

3-0 vs Andorra, 5-0 vs Latvia, 4-0 vs Denmark

Round 2: Group A6 winners (played in Northern Ireland)

2-0 vs Northern Ireland, 3-0 vs Scotland, 0-0 vs Türkiye

Group A runners-up: 4-1 vs Estonia (Lilleküla staadion)﻿, 1-0 vs Belgium (Rakvere linnastaadio), 2-3 vs Croatia (Rakvere linnastaadion)

Finals top scorer: Enzo Alves – 2

Top scorer including qualfyinig: Ebrima Tunkara – 5

2024/25: Did not qualify

Previous U17 best: Winners x 3 (2007, 2008, 2017)

Semi-final record: W7 L4

Past semi-finals

2023: 1-3 vs France

2019: 0-1 vs Netherlands

2017: 0-0, 4-2pens vs Germany

2016: 2-1 vs Germany

2010: 3-1 vs Türkiye

2008: 2-1aet vs Netherlands

2007: 1-1aet, 7-6pens vs Belgium

2006: 0-2 vs Czechia

2004: 2-1 vs England

2003: 5-2 vs Austria

2002: 1-1, 2-4pens vs France

Making their 12th Under-17 EURO semi-final appearance, a new outright record, one ahead of the Netherlands and France.

Stats apply to Under-17 EURO only (from 2001/02).