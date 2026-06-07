2026 Under-17 EURO top scorer: Jakov Dedić finishes first with three goals

Jakov Dedić has finished as the top scorer at the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals after scoring three goals despite Croatia's group stage elimination.

2026 U17 EURO final tournament top scorers

Top scorers 3 Jakov Dedić (Croatia) 2 Enzo Alves (Spain)

2 Mikkel Bro Hansen (Denmark)

2 Marcello Fugazzola (Italy)

2 Arone Gadou (France)

2 Omran Khatar (Denmark)

2 Mikel Urrestarazu (Spain)

2 Nik Žužić Škafar (Croatia)

Jakov Dedić scored all three of his goals against Spain on Matchday 3, willing his team to an impressive 3-2 win, albeit one insufficient to win second place in Group A.

Under-17 EURO highlights: Spain 2-3 Croatia

The list of players who struck two goals included a finalist in Italy's Marcello Fugazzola, three semi-finalists in Enzo Alves, Arone Gadou and Mikel Urrestarazu and three players whose teams were eliminated at the group stage: Denmark duo Mikkel Bro Hansen and Omran Khatar, and Dedić's team-mate Nik Žužić Škafar.

2025/26 U17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers

Jakov Dedić (Croatia) 8

Mikkel Bro Hansen (Denmark) 7

Arone Gadou (France) 7

Diego Perillo (Italy) 7



Alexander Máni Gudjónsson (Iceland) 6﻿﻿

U17 EURO final tournament top scorers

2026: Jakov Dedić (Croatia) 3

2025: Samuele Inacio (Italy) 5

2024: Rodrigo Mora (Portugal) 5

2023: Paris Brunner (Germany), Marc Guiu (Spain), Robert Ramsak (Germany), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 4

2022: Jovan Milošević (Serbia) 5

2020 & 2021: no tournament

2019: Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

2018: Edoardo Vergani (Italy), Yorbe Vertessen (Belgium) 4

2017: Amine Gouiri (France) 8

2016: José Gomes (Portugal) 7

2015: Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

2014: Jari Schuurman (Netherlands), Dominic Solanke (England) 4

2013: Elio Capradossi (Italy), Robin Kamber (Switzerland), Mario Pugliese (Italy), Martin Slaninka (Slovakia) 2

2012: Max Meyer (Germany) 3

2011: Kyle Ebecilio (Nethelands), Hallam Hope (England), Tonny Trindade de Vilhena (Netherlands), Samed Yesil (Germany) 3

2010: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 6

2009: Luc Castaignos (Netherlands), Lennart Thy (Germany) 3

2008: Yannis Tafer (France) 4

2007: Toni Kroos (Germany), Victor Moses (England) 3

2006: Manuel Fischer (Germany), Bojan Krkić (Spain), Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 5

2005: Tevfik Köse (Turkey) 6

2004: Hatem Ben Arfa (France), Bruno Gama (Portugal), Shane Paul (England), Marc Pedraza (Spain) 3

2003: David Rodríguez (Spain) 6

2002: Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7

U17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2025/26: Jakov Dedić (Croatia) 8

2024/25: Djylian Nguessan (France) 9

2023/24: Francesco Camarda (Italy), Mikey Moore (England) 8

2022/23: Paris Brunner (Germany) 11

2021/22: Dzenan Pejcinovic (Germany) 12

2020/21: season cancelled

2019/20 qualifying round only: Matthis Abline (France), Szymon Włodarczyk (Poland) 5

2018/19: Adil Aouchiche (France) 12

2017/18: Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 10

2016/17: Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany), Amine Gouiri (France), Abel Ruiz (Spain) 10

2015/16: José Gomes (Portugal) 12

2014/15: Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

2013/14: Adam Armstrong (England), Dominic Solanke (England) 9

2012/13: Timo Werner (Germany) 13

2011/12: Gergely Bobál (Hungary) 8

2010/11: Samed Yesil (Germany) 11

2009/10: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

2008/09: Muhammet Demir (Türkiye) 7

2007/08: Danijel Aleksić (Serbia), Geoffrey Castillion (Netherlands) 9

2006/07: Toni Kroos (Germany), Vitali Rushnitski (Belarus), Kolbein Sigthórsson (Iceland) 7

2005/06: Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

2004/05: Nikola Kalinić (Croatia) 11

2003/04: Fausto Lourenço (Portugal) 8

2002/03: David Rodríguez (Spain) 9

2001/02: Collins John (Netherlands), Simon Vukčević (Yugoslavia) 8

2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Toni Kroos score an U17 stunner for Germany in 2007

All-time U17 EURO goals (final tournaments)

Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 8

Amine Gouiri (France) 8

Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany) 7

José Gomes (Portugal) 7

Bojan Krkić (Spain) 7

David Rodríguez (Spain) 7

Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7

All-time U17 EURO goals (including qualifying)

José Gomes (Portugal) 16

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 16

Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) 14

Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 14

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 13

Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

Ethan Nwaneri (England) 13

Timo Werner (Germany) 13