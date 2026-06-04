2026 Under-17 EURO semi-finals: Clinical Belgium beat France to reach final

Belgium overcame France to advance to their first-ever UEFA European Under-17 Championship final as the semi-finals kicked off in Tallinn.

They will be joined in the final by Italy or Spain, who face off at Lilleküla staadion, also in Tallinn, at 19:00 CET.

France had the better of an intense opening but it was Belgium who took the lead, Jayden Onia Seke twisting right and then cutting back left before picking out the bottom-left corner with 25 minutes played.

Sven Vermant’s charges took that lead into that second half despite a late push from France – Arone Gadou and Yanis Addich forcing sharp saves out of Mattis Seghers – and then extended it as Ilyas Benktib lobbed Axel Decrenisse with an excellent first-time finish in the 52nd minute.

A wicked Mathis Chambon cross and a powerful Arone Gadou header brought France within one 12 minutes later. Though they were close to a stoppage-time leveller, Noah Loufoundou drawing a spectacular save from Seghers, it was not to be.

Key stat: Belgium had reached the semi-finals on four previous occasions, but this is the first time they have progressed to the final.

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Sven Vermant, Belgium coach, tells UEFA what it has taken to reach the final: "A lot of sweat and tears. We fought for 96 minutes. We tried to play football but we also played against a very good opponent so it was a fight until the end. I'm so proud of my boys, for the football part and also the attitude they showed. We managed to get a historical final."

Jayden Onia Seke, Belgium goalscorer, speaking to UEFA: "I'm so happy for my team. We worked hard for this, so I'm really proud of us. I'm so excited and I want to win [Sunday's final]."

