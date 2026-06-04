2026 Under-17 EURO semi-finals: Italy win penalty shoot-out, clinical Belgium beat France

Italy squeezed past Spain after Belgium overcame France and advanced to their first-ever UEFA European Under-17 Championship final.

The final will take place Lilleküla staadion in Tallinn, at 19:00 CET on Sunday 7 June.

An intriguing first half was largely the story of two penalties, one saved brilliantly by Italy goalkeeper Christian Lupo and the other finished clinically by his team-mate Federico Croci.

Spain were the first to take aim, Christian Imga stepping up after being fouled by Giampaolo Bonifazi in the 28th minute, but seeing his powerful effort beaten away by Lupo. Italy had their turn when Mario Díaz blocked a shot with his arm just before half-time and Croci picked out the bottom-right corner to put Italy up at the break.

Spain came agonisingly close in the 72nd minute when Enzo Alves hit the crossbar but levelled the scores in remarkable fashion five minutes later – Ludovico Varali blocking Ebrima Tunkara's shot but the ball bouncing in off substitute Mikel Urrestarazu.

With the scores level at full-time, the contest was decided by a penalty shoot-out and Italy emerged victorious after two Christian Lupo saves and four fine penalties.

Key stat: 2024 winners Italy return to the showpiece with hopes of winning their second title.

France had the better of an intense opening but it was Belgium who took the lead, Jayden Onia Seke twisting right and then cutting back left before picking out the bottom-left corner with 25 minutes played.

Sven Vermant’s charges took that lead into that second half despite a late push from France – Arone Gadou and Yanis Addich forcing sharp saves out of Mattis Seghers – and then extended it as Ilyas Benktib lobbed Axel Decrenisse with an excellent first-time finish in the 52nd minute.

A wicked Mathis Chambon cross and a powerful Gadou header brought France within one 12 minutes later. Though they were close to a stoppage-time leveller, Noah Loufoundou drawing a spectacular save from Seghers, it was not to be.

Key stat: Belgium had reached the semi-finals on four previous occasions, but this is the first time they have progressed to the final.

Reaction

Sven Vermant, Belgium coach, tells UEFA what it has taken to reach the final: "A lot of sweat and tears. We fought for 96 minutes. We tried to play football but we also played against a very good opponent so it was a fight until the end. I'm so proud of my boys, for the football part and also the attitude they showed. We managed to get a historical final."

Jayden Onia Seke, Belgium goalscorer, speaking to UEFA: "I'm so happy for my team. We worked hard for this, so I'm really proud of us. I'm so excited and I want to win [Sunday's final]."

Belgium reaction: Jayden Onia Seke on reaching Under-17 EURO final

José Alcocer, France coach, speaking to UEFA: "When you are in a hurry and have to act with urgency [in the closing stages], it’s always difficult. You have no time and you can be stopped by a very good goalkeeper. Of course I’d prefer to win, but I think today we have to applaud Belgium, who played very courageously. We are upset but Belgium deserved their victory."