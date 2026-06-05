2026 Under-17 EURO final: Belgium vs Italy
Friday, June 5, 2026
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We introduce the two teams competing for the title in Tallinn on Sunday.
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Belgium face Italy in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final on Sunday at Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn (19:00 CET).
We introduce the contenders.
Belgium
Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Belgium)
1-0 vs Moldova, 6-0 vs Belarus, 2-0 vs Norway
Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Serbia)
2-1 vs Switzerland, 4-3 vs Serbia, 1-0 vs Cyprus
Group A winners
2-0 vs Croatia (Rakvere linnastaadion), 0-1 vs Spain (Rakvere linnastaadion), 1-0 vs Estonia (Lilleküla staadion)
Semi-final
2-1 vs France (Kadrioru staadion)
Finals top scorers: Ilyas Benktib, Jelle Driessen, Noah Kalonji, Tinus Moorthamer, Jayden Onia Seke – 1
Top scorer including qualifying: Kiyan Achahbar – 5
2024/25: Semi-finals
Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2007, 2015, 2018, 2025)
Final record: First final
- Aiming to make further history after reaching their first Under-17 EURO final. One of the four semi-final defeats that preceded success in 2026 came against Italy – a 2-1 loss in 2018.
Italy
Round 1: Group 1 runners-up (played in Estonia)
8-1 vs Estonia, 1-2 vs Montenegro, 2-1 vs Ukraine
Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Italy)
3-2 vs Portugal, 4-0 vs Iceland, 2-1 vs Romania
Group B winners 1-0 vs France (Kalevi Keskstaadion), 3-0 vs Montenegro (Kalevi Keskstaadion), 3-3 vs Denmark (Kalevi Keskstaadion)
Semi-final
1-1 (4-2p) vs Spain (Lilleküla staadion)
Finals top scorer: Francesco Ballarin, Edoardo Biondini, Thomas Corigliano, Federico Croci, Lorenzo Dattilo, Andrea Donato, Marcello Fugazzola, Diego Perillo – 1
Top scorer including qualifying: Diego Perillo 7
2024/25: Semi-finals
Previous U17 best: Winners x 1 (2024)
Final record: W1 L3
Past finals
2024: 3-0 vs Portugal
2019: 2-4 vs Netherlands
2018: 2-2, 1-4pens vs Netherlands
2013: 0-0, 4-5pens vs Russia
- Italy's 2024 triumph came in the final season of the 16-team format of the Under-17 EURO. They are the only undefeated team at the 2026 finals.
Stats apply to U17 EURO only (from 2001/02).