2026 Under-17 EURO final: Belgium vs Italy

Belgium face Italy in the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final on Sunday at Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn (19:00 CET).

We introduce the contenders.

Latest: Belgium vs Italy

Qualifying round: Group 5 winners (played in Belgium)

1-0 vs Moldova, 6-0 vs Belarus, 2-0 vs Norway

Round 2: Group A5 winners (played in Serbia)

2-1 vs Switzerland, 4-3 vs Serbia, 1-0 vs Cyprus

Group A winners

2-0 vs Croatia (Rakvere linnastaadion), 0-1 vs Spain (Rakvere linnastaadion), 1-0 vs Estonia (Lilleküla staadion)

Semi-final

2-1 vs France (Kadrioru staadion)

Under-17 EURO highlights: Belgium 2-1 France

Finals top scorers: Ilyas Benktib, Jelle Driessen, Noah Kalonji, Tinus Moorthamer, Jayden Onia Seke – 1

Top scorer including qualifying: Kiyan Achahbar – 5

2024/25: Semi-finals

Previous U17 best: Semi-finals (2007, 2015, 2018, 2025)

Final record: First final

Aiming to make further history after reaching their first Under-17 EURO final. One of the four semi-final defeats that preceded success in 2026 came against Italy – a 2-1 loss in 2018.

Round 1: Group 1 runners-up (played in Estonia)

8-1 vs Estonia, 1-2 vs Montenegro, 2-1 vs Ukraine

Round 2: Group A2 winners (played in Italy)

3-2 vs Portugal, 4-0 vs Iceland, 2-1 vs Romania

Group B winners 1-0 vs France (Kalevi Keskstaadion), 3-0 vs Montenegro (Kalevi Keskstaadion), ﻿3-3 vs Denmark (Kalevi Keskstaadion)﻿

Semi-final

1-1 (4-2p) vs Spain (Lilleküla staadion)

Under-17 EURO highlights: Italy 1-1 Spain (4-2 on pens)

Finals top scorer: Francesco Ballarin, Edoardo Biondini, Thomas Corigliano, Federico Croci, Lorenzo Dattilo, Andrea Donato, Marcello Fugazzola, Diego Perillo – 1

Top scorer including qualifying: Diego Perillo 7

2024/25: Semi-finals

Previous U17 best: Winners x 1 (2024)

Final record: W1 L3

Past finals

2024: 3-0 vs Portugal

2019: 2-4 vs Netherlands

2018: 2-2, 1-4pens vs Netherlands

2013: 0-0, 4-5pens vs Russia

Italy's 2024 triumph came in the final season of the 16-team format of the Under-17 EURO. They are the only undefeated team at the 2026 finals.

Stats apply to U17 EURO only (from 2001/02).