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2026 Under-17 Player of the Tournament: Ebrima Tunkara

Sunday, June 7, 2026

Spain midfielder Ebrima Tunkara was named the 2026 Under-17 EURO Player of the Tournament after the finals concluded on Sunday 7 June.

Ebrima Tunkara celebrates his goal against Estonia in Spain's opener
Ebrima Tunkara celebrates his goal against Estonia in Spain's opener UEFA via Getty Images

UEFA's Technical Observer Group has selected Spain's Ebrima Tunkara as the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament.

Ebrima Tunkara was the main constructor in the Spanish team, which reached the semi-finals. With a chart-topping four assists and 23 key passes throughout the tournament, his attacking output was unmatched.

UEFA's Technical Observer Group commented: "Tunkara was a consistent threat in the finishing phase with his ability to attack both small and large spaces. With his movements to find space and receive, he played a dominant role throughout the tournament by controlling and changing the tempo of play, setting up combination play or dribbling opportunities for himself."

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