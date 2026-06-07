2026 Under-17 Player of the Tournament: Ebrima Tunkara

UEFA's Technical Observer Group has selected Spain's Ebrima Tunkara as the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament.

Ebrima Tunkara was the main constructor in the Spanish team, which reached the semi-finals. With a chart-topping four assists and 23 key passes throughout the tournament, his attacking output was unmatched.

UEFA's Technical Observer Group commented: "Tunkara was a consistent threat in the finishing phase with his ability to attack both small and large spaces. With his movements to find space and receive, he played a dominant role throughout the tournament by controlling and changing the tempo of play, setting up combination play or dribbling opportunities for himself."