2026 Under-17 Player of the Tournament: Ebrima Tunkara
Sunday, June 7, 2026
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Spain midfielder Ebrima Tunkara was named the 2026 Under-17 EURO Player of the Tournament after the finals concluded on Sunday 7 June.
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UEFA's Technical Observer Group has selected Spain's Ebrima Tunkara as the 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament.
Ebrima Tunkara was the main constructor in the Spanish team, which reached the semi-finals. With a chart-topping four assists and 23 key passes throughout the tournament, his attacking output was unmatched.
UEFA's Technical Observer Group commented: "Tunkara was a consistent threat in the finishing phase with his ability to attack both small and large spaces. With his movements to find space and receive, he played a dominant role throughout the tournament by controlling and changing the tempo of play, setting up combination play or dribbling opportunities for himself."