2026 Under-17 EURO final highlights: Belgium 1-1 Italy (Italy win 4-3 on penalties)

Italy again showed their penalty shoot-out prowess to win the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final against Belgium at Lilleküla staadion in Tallinn.

Belgium had led through Noa Ojea's late strike, but Italy answered in added time before prevailing on spot kicks.

Report: Italy level late before penalty success

Italy won a penalty shoot-out after a dramatic finish to regular time, Noa Ojea scoring the would-be winner for Belgium in the 85th minute only for Marcello Fugazzola to answer with a stoppage-time penalty.

As it happened: Belgium 1-1 Italy (Italy win 4-3 on pens)

Neither team had truly stamped their authority in the first half, but moments of individual attacking quality ensured that chances flowed nonetheless. Belgium were the first to threaten, Jayden Onia Seke cutting in from the left to draw a save before Ilyas Benktib shot wide from the rebound. However, Italy were quickly down the other end to force a Mattis Seghers save from Lorenzo Dattilo's effort.

That pattern continued when Xander Dierckx shot narrowly over from a bouncing Jelle Driessen corner in the 28th minute, with Federico Croci's curler testing Seghers a minute later. Belgium gained late first-half encouragement when Benktib steered wide from Joshua Nga Kana's low cross, but the respective defences impressed to keep chances to a minimum until the late drama.

Substitute Ojea broke the deadlock in fine fashion on 85 minutes, entering the box from the right and darting past Dattilo before aiming a low shot into the bottom-left corner. It seemed that would be the deciding moment in a tight final until a foul was called against Dierckx and Fugazzola converted the resulting penalty with aplomb.

Italy prevailed in the ensuing penalty shoot-out, just as they did in their semi-final against Spain. This time, Diego Perillo converted the winning kick after Tinus Moorthamer had struck the crossbar.

Key stat: 2024 winners Italy celebrated their second Under-17 EURO title and their first under the eight-team format. They finished undefeated at the 2026 finals.

Line-ups

Belgium: Seghers; Moorthamer, Mbavu, Blondeel, El Morabet; Van Gelder (Kalonji 83), Dierckx; Onia Seke (Achahbar 83), Driessen (Ojea 71), Nga Kana (Verstrepen 90+2); Benktib (Onehese 83)

Italy: Lupo; Bonifazi, Diallo, Varali, Dattilo (Rocca 87); Gasparello (Ballarin 58), Okon, Biondini (Fugazzola 87); Corigliano (Landi 67); Perillo, Croci (Casagrande 58)

Reaction

Daniele Franceschini, Italy coach, speaking to UEFA: "It is an indescribable emotion. These lads have done something exceptional. They gave everything they had. We were a little tired going into this match as well, but winning games like this and finals like this isn’t just about technical details and tactics, it’s about playing with heart, and the lads demonstrated that they have plenty of that."



Daniele Franceschini reaction to Italy winning U17 EURO

Edoardo Biondini, Italy captain, speaking to UEFA: “It was an amazing [experience]. When you represent your country it’s always an honour and a big responsibility, too. With these guys, this staff and this group, it was fantastic. I’m so happy to be a part of it. I can say we are a family.”

Christian Lupo, Italy goalkeeper: "I just can’t put it into words. What a remarkable night. Even more so than the one a few days ago. I’m feeling on top of the world, especially for my team-mates. We are such a great group."

Belgium reaction: Sven Vermant on U17 EURO final defeat against Italy

Sven Vermant, Belgium coach, speaking to UEFA: "I only have words of how proud I am and how proud the federation is of the performance we brought – not only in this game, but across the tournament. The only thing that would have been deserved was maybe the win, which we didn't get. When it's penalty kicks, it can go either way. So I'm very, very proud of what we achieved, and the players only deserve praise."

Preben Blondeel, Belgium defender, speaking to UEFA: "I'm very proud of everybody. I said it before the penalty shoot-out: 'Whatever happens, I'm proud of you guys – and I mean it.' The way we played today and throughout the whole tournament, we made history for Belgium [by reaching a first final]."

