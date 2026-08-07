2027 Under-17 EURO finals in Latvia: Tournament information

Latvia will host the 2027 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals from 24 May to 6 June.

The hosts will be joined by the seven teams that qualify after round 2 in spring. The draw is scheduled for 8 April.

This will be the first time that Latvia has hosted a UEFA football final tournament. Latvia previously staged the first Under-19 Futsal EURO in 2019 and co-hosted UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Riga, at a venue which also was the location for the 2022 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals.

Who has won the U17 EURO title?

Eight-team final tournament (hosts)

2026: Italy (Estonia)

2025: Portugal (Albania)

16-team final tournament

2024: Italy (Cyprus)

2023: Germany (Hungary)

2022: France (Israel)

2020 & 2021: no final tournament

2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)

2018: Netherlands (England)

2017: Spain (Croatia)

2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)

2015: France (Bulgaria)

Eight-team final tournament

﻿2014: England (Malta)

2013: Russia (Slovakia)

2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)

2011: Netherlands (Serbia)

2010: England (Liechtenstein)

2009: Germany (Germany)

2008: Spain (Türkiye)

2007: Spain (Belgium)

2006: Russia (Luxembourg)

2005: Türkiye (Italy)

2004: France (France)

2003: Portugal (Portugal)

16-team final tournament

2002: Switzerland (Denmark)