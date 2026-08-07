2027 Under-17 EURO finals in Latvia: Tournament information
Friday, August 7, 2026
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Latvia will stage the UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals for the first time in 2027.
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Latvia will host the 2027 UEFA European Under-17 Championship finals from 24 May to 6 June.
The hosts will be joined by the seven teams that qualify after round 2 in spring. The draw is scheduled for 8 April.
This will be the first time that Latvia has hosted a UEFA football final tournament. Latvia previously staged the first Under-19 Futsal EURO in 2019 and co-hosted UEFA Futsal EURO 2026 in Riga, at a venue which also was the location for the 2022 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals.
Who has won the U17 EURO title?
Eight-team final tournament (hosts)
2026: Italy (Estonia)
2025: Portugal (Albania)
16-team final tournament
2024: Italy (Cyprus)
2023: Germany (Hungary)
2022: France (Israel)
2020 & 2021: no final tournament
2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)
2018: Netherlands (England)
2017: Spain (Croatia)
2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)
2015: France (Bulgaria)
Eight-team final tournament
2014: England (Malta)
2013: Russia (Slovakia)
2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)
2011: Netherlands (Serbia)
2010: England (Liechtenstein)
2009: Germany (Germany)
2008: Spain (Türkiye)
2007: Spain (Belgium)
2006: Russia (Luxembourg)
2005: Türkiye (Italy)
2004: France (France)
2003: Portugal (Portugal)
16-team final tournament
2002: Switzerland (Denmark)