Japan U17 friendlies alongside 2026/27 UEFA Under-17 EURO qualifiers
Monday, November 2, 2026
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The matches were part of a cross-continental collaboration between UEFA and the Japan Football Association to support the development of youth football.
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The Japan Under-17 men's national team played three friendly matches in Cyprus in parallel with the Round 1 Group 13 qualifying mini-tournament for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-17 Championship as part of a cooperation agreement between UEFA and the Japan Football Association (JFA) to support the development of youth football through cross-continental collaboration.
Japan took on Group 13 sides Cyprus, Romania and the Faroe Islands, winning two and drawing one. While these fixtures were played alongside the qualifying mini-tournament, they are considered friendly matches and did not count towards the Group 13 standings. Only the matches between Cyprus, Romania and the Faroe Islands counted towards qualification.
Round 1 Group 13 official matches
Matchday 1 (27 October 2026): Faroe Islands 0-4 Romania
Matchday 2 (30 October 2026): Cyprus 2-2 Faroe Islands
Matchday 3 (2 November 2026): Romania 2-0 Cyprus
Official Group 13 standings can be found here.
Friendly matches with Japan
27 October 2026: Cyprus 3-4 Japan
30 October 2026: Romania 1-1 Japan
2 November 2026: Japan 4-0 Faroe Islands
Please note these results do not affect official UEFA European U17 Championship qualification.
Final standings including Japan results
Please note that these combined standings are purely hypothetical and do not affect official UEFA European U17 Championship qualification.
Last updated at 16:00 CET on 2 November.