Japan U17 playing friendlies alongside 2026/27 UEFA Under-17 EURO qualifiers

The Japan Under-17 men's national team are playing three friendly matches in Cyprus in parallel with the Round 1 Group 13 qualifying mini-tournament for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-17 Championship as part of a cooperation agreement between UEFA and the Japan Football Association to support the development of youth football through cross-continental collaboration.

Japan face Group 13 sides Cyprus, Romania and the Faroe Islands. While these fixtures are played alongside the qualifying mini-tournament, they are considered friendly matches and do not count towards the Group 13 standings. Only the matches between Cyprus, Romania and the Faroe Islands count towards qualification.

Round 1 Group 13 official matches

Matchday 1 (27 October 2026): Faroe Islands 0-4 Romania

Matchday 2 (30 October 2026): Cyprus vs Faroe Islands

Matchday 3 (2 November 2026): Romania vs Cyprus

Official Group 13 standings can be found here.

Friendly matches with Japan

27 October 2026: Cyprus 3-4 Japan

30 October 2026: Romania vs Japan

2 November 2026: Japan vs Faroe Islands

Please note these results do not affect official UEFA European U17 Championship qualification.

Current standings including Japan results

Please note that these combined standings are purely hypothetical and do not affect official UEFA European U17 Championship qualification.

Last updated at 16:00 CET on 27 October.