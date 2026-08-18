Japan U17 to play friendlies alongside 2026/27 UEFA Under-17 EURO qualifiers

The Japan Under-17 men's national team will play three friendly matches in Cyprus in parallel with the Round 1 Group 13 qualifying mini-tournament for the 2026/27 UEFA European Under-17 Championship as part of a cooperation agreement between UEFA and the Japan Football Association to support the development of youth football through cross-continental collaboration.

Japan will face Group 13 sides Cyprus, Romania and the Faroe Islands. While these fixtures will be played alongside the qualifying mini-tournament, they will be considered friendly matches and will not count towards the Group 13 standings. Only the matches between Cyprus, Romania and the Faroe Islands will count towards qualification.

Round 1 group 13 official matches

Matchday 1 (27 October 2026): Faroe Islands vs Romania

Matchday 2 (30 October 2026): Cyprus vs Faroe Islands

Matchday 3 (2 November 2026): Romania vs Cyprus

Friendly matches with Japan

27 October 2026: Cyprus vs Japan

30 October 2026: Romania vs Japan

2 November 2026: Japan vs Faroe Islands