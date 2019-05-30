Armenia will host the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championshiop final tournament from 14 to 27 July in the capital, Yerevan.



This will be the first UEFA final tournament to be staged in Armenia, who reached the Under-19 finals in 2005, departing at the end of the group stage with the respectable record of W1 D1 L1. They will be joined by the seven elite round winners.

Qualified Armenia (hosts), Czech Republic, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal (holders), Republic of Ireland, Spain

Draw: Armenia Marriott Hotel, Yerevan at 12:00 local time (10:00CET) on 31 May

Venues

Republican Stadium (capacity: 14,527) – 4 group games, one semi-final, final

Banants Stadium (capacity: 4,860) – 4 group games, one semi-final

FFA Academy Stadium (capacity: 1,500) – 4 group games

Schedule (tbc)

Group A: 14. 17, 20 July

Group B: 15, 18, 21 July

Semi-finals: 24 July

Final: 27 July



