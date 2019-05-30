2019 #U19EURO finals in Armenia: all you need to know
Article summary
Armenia will host the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament from 14 to 27 July in Yerevan.
Article top media content
Article body
Armenia will host the 2019 UEFA European Under-19 Championshiop final tournament from 14 to 27 July in the capital, Yerevan.
This will be the first UEFA final tournament to be staged in Armenia, who reached the Under-19 finals in 2005, departing at the end of the group stage with the respectable record of W1 D1 L1. They will be joined by the seven elite round winners.
- Qualified Armenia (hosts), Czech Republic, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal (holders), Republic of Ireland, Spain
- Draw: Armenia Marriott Hotel, Yerevan at 12:00 local time (10:00CET) on 31 May
Venues
Republican Stadium (capacity: 14,527) – 4 group games, one semi-final, final
Banants Stadium (capacity: 4,860) – 4 group games, one semi-final
FFA Academy Stadium (capacity: 1,500) – 4 group games
Schedule (tbc)
Group A: 14. 17, 20 July
Group B: 15, 18, 21 July
Semi-finals: 24 July
Final: 27 July