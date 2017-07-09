Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

- 2016/17

David Petriashvili Stadium - Tbilisi
Group stage – final tournament - Group B
England
4-1 -
Germany
      Rampant England too hot for Germany

      Sunday 9 July 2017

      England 4-1 Germany
      Ben Brereton and Ryan Sessegnon each scored twice as England won Group B to reach another semi-final, ending their opponents' hopes.

      2017 U19 highlights: England 4-1 Germany
      • England reach a second successive Under-19 semi-final at Germany's expense
      • Ben Brereton opens scoring from penalty spot after being fouled by Sidney Friede (52)
      • Striker adds his third goal in two games from Mason Mount pass (64)
      • Tobias Warschewski replies (76) before Ryan Sessegnon's late double (81, 84)
      • England lose Trevoh Chalobah and Andre Dozzell to early injuries
      • England face Group A runners-up Czech Republic in last four on Wednesday
      • Two-time winners Germany finish third in Group B
