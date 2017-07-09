Rampant England too hot for Germany
Sunday 9 July 2017
England 4-1 Germany
Ben Brereton and Ryan Sessegnon each scored twice as England won Group B to reach another semi-final, ending their opponents' hopes.
- England reach a second successive Under-19 semi-final at Germany's expense
- Ben Brereton opens scoring from penalty spot after being fouled by Sidney Friede (52)
- Striker adds his third goal in two games from Mason Mount pass (64)
- Tobias Warschewski replies (76) before Ryan Sessegnon's late double (81, 84)
- England lose Trevoh Chalobah and Andre Dozzell to early injuries
- England face Group A runners-up Czech Republic in last four on Wednesday
- Two-time winners Germany finish third in Group B