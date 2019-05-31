Inside UEFA
Live scores
Tickets and hospitality
Store
Login
Profile
Log out
All sections
Home
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Under-21
Member associations
Women's football
Domestic European competitions
Equal Game
Live scores
TV Guide
Competitions
Competitions
Clubs
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
UEFA Super Cup
UEFA Youth League
National
European Qualifiers
UEFA EURO 2020
UEFA Nations League
Under-21
Youth & Amateur
Under-19
Under-17
UEFA Regions' Cup
Women
UEFA Women's EURO
FIFA Women's World Cup
UEFA Women's Champions League
Women's Under-19
Women's Under-17
Futsal
Futsal EURO
FIFA Futsal World Cup
Futsal Champions League
UEFA Women's Futsal EURO
Under-19 Futsal EURO
Inside UEFA
About UEFA
Media
Calendar
Library
Development
Careers
Disciplinary
Social responsibility
Protecting the game
Stakeholders
Dictionary
Awards
News
Member associations
Women's football
Domestic European competitions
Equal Game
Live scores
TV Guide
Tickets and hospitality
Store
Newsletters
Facebook
Twitter
Google +
Instagram
Linkedin
The NewsMarket
YouTube
Women's Under-17
Women's Under-17
Women's Under-17
Menu
Home
Latest
Matches
Standings
Teams
Stats
History
About
Technical report
Home
Matches
Qualifying
Final tournament
notitle
Matches
notitle
Filter by
Filter
Clear my selection
Filter by team
Armenia
Czech Republic
France
Italy
Norway
Portugal
Republic of Ireland
Spain
MD
Final tournament draw
31 May 2019
GS-FT - Matchday 1
Jul 2019
GS-FT - Matchday 2
Jul 2019
GS-FT - Matchday 3
Jul 2019
Semi-finals
Final
Match kick-offs are listed in your local time
Top