UEFA confirms Under-19 semi-finals

UEFA has confirmed the venues and kick-off times for Wednesday's UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals in Tbilisi.

The first game, at the David Petriasvilii Stadium, will pit Group A winners Portugal against the Netherlands, the runners-up in Group B, kicking off at 17:00 local time (15:00CET).

The second semi-final then starts at 20:00 local time (18:00CET) at the Mikheil Meshki Stadium with England, the winners of Group B, playing the Czech Republic, who finished second in Group A.

The winners of the two semi-finals will meet in Saturday's final, which will also be held at the Mikheil Meshki Stadium. That game kicks off at 20:00 local time (18:00CET). There will be a new name on the trophy this season with none of the semi-finalists having previously won the U19 prize.