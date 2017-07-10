Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

UEFA confirms Under-19 semi-finals

Monday 10 July 2017

The venues and kick-off times for Wednesday's semi-finals have been confirmed, with Portugal playing the Netherlands at 15:00CET and England-Czech Republic at 18:00CET.

There will be a new name on the U19 trophy this season
There will be a new name on the U19 trophy this season ©Sportsfile

UEFA has confirmed the venues and kick-off times for Wednesday's UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals in Tbilisi.

The first game, at the David Petriasvilii Stadium, will pit Group A winners Portugal against the Netherlands, the runners-up in Group B, kicking off at 17:00 local time (15:00CET).

The second semi-final then starts at 20:00 local time (18:00CET) at the Mikheil Meshki Stadium with England, the winners of Group B, playing the Czech Republic, who finished second in Group A.

The winners of the two semi-finals will meet in Saturday's final, which will also be held at the Mikheil Meshki Stadium. That game kicks off at 20:00 local time (18:00CET). There will be a new name on the trophy this season with none of the semi-finalists having previously won the U19 prize.

