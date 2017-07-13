Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Third time lucky in final for Portugal and England?

Thursday 13 July 2017

Portugal and England have both lost two Under-19 finals as they prepare to meet in the 2017 decider with one team guaranteed to lift the trophy for the first time.

André Silva (left) after Portugal's 2014 final defeat; Kyle Walker reflects on England's loss in 2009
André Silva (left) after Portugal's 2014 final defeat; Kyle Walker reflects on England's loss in 2009 ©UEFA.com

Both Portugal and England are hoping it will be third time lucky when they meet in the 2017 UEFA European Under-19 Championship final at the Gori Stadium with each having lost both their previous finals. UEFA.com turns the clock back to those matches.

2003: Italy 2-0 Portugal
A squad featuring future senior internationals João Pereira and Hugo Almeida had been in fine form in Liechtenstein, reaching the final unbeaten with Paulo Sérgio scoring five times and Almeida and Pedro Pereira twice apiece. Portugal had rattled in 14 goals in their four games en route to the final, but Italy – with whom they had played out a 1-1 draw in the group stage – held them at bay at Vaduz's Rheinpark Stadion, Giampaolo Pazzini scoring the second goal as an Azzurrini team also including Giorgio Chiellini and Alberto Aquilani triumphed.

2005: England 1-3 France
England had needed an 83rd-minute goal from David Wheater against Norway to reach the knockout stages, before a Matty Fryatt hat-trick took them past Serbia and Montenegro in the semi-finals and into a reunion against a France side with whom they had shared a 1-1 draw to open the tournament. Lee Holmes' deflected first-half strike looked to have put England on course at a rainswept Windsor Park, but a France team boasting Hugo Lloris, Yohan Cabaye, Yoann Gourcuff and Abou Diaby roared back after half-time to take the trophy.

2009: England 0-2 Ukraine
Having reached the last four with a record 7-1 win against Slovenia, England got the better of France after extra time in the semis, with a side boasting Kyle Walker, Danny Drinkwater and Danny Welbeck impressing. No hosts had ever won the Under-19s but Ukraine's progress to the final drew a crowd of more than 25,000 to the RSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Donetsk, the majority going home happy after watching the home side ease to victory.

2014: Portugal 0-1 Germany
Portugal were in fine form in the group stage, running in 11 goals in winning all three matches, and, though they needed penalties to get past Serbia in the semi-finals after a goalless draw, Hélio Sousa's team looked strong enough to claim the trophy for the first time. André Silva took most of the headlines with five goals, with Marcos Lopes chipping in with two and Gelson Martins – like Silva, now a senior international – also in the squad, but once again the final proved a hurdle too far as Germany took the trophy.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 13 July 2017

Related Items

Last-gasp Nmecha sends England into final
12/07/2017

LiveLast-gasp Nmecha sends England into final

England 1-0 Czech RepublicWith extra time looming, substitute Lukas Nmecha turned in Marcus Edwards' cross to take England into a third Under-19 final and break Czech hearts in Tbilisi.
Portugal edge past Netherlands to reach final
12/07/2017

LivePortugal edge past Netherlands to reach final

Portugal 1-0 NetherlandsMidfielder Gedson Fernandes scored the only goal of a tight first semi-final midway through the first half to take Portugal into the Under-19 final for the third time.
Germany secure second title in Hungary
04/08/2014

LiveGermany secure second title in Hungary

Germany won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship for the second time, beating Portugal by a single goal in the Budapest final to add to their 2008 crown.
Ukraine delight in maiden triumph
01/08/2009

LiveUkraine delight in maiden triumph

The 8th UEFA European Under-19 Championship ended with a new name on the trophy, Ukraine overcoming England in front of more than 25,000 spectators to become the first team to triumph on home soil.
Last-gasp Nmecha sends England into final
12/07/2017

LiveLast-gasp Nmecha sends England into final

England 1-0 Czech RepublicWith extra time looming, substitute Lukas Nmecha turned in Marcus Edwards' cross to take England into a third Under-19 final and break Czech hearts in Tbilisi.
Top