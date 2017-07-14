DaSilva on England team-mates

Aaron Ramsdale

He's quite bubbly, quite funny; he's always got a little joke. He gets along with everyone, a cool guy. He's got his dad and uncle out here and you can hear them in the stadium. All goalkeepers are loud and that's Aaron!

Dujon Sterling

I know him very well, he's at Chelsea with me. He's a bit of a troublemaker, always playing games and jokes. He's a lively character.

Tayo Edun

He's quite serious. On the pitch he's a bit of an enforcer, gets around and breaks up play, and he's quite serious off the pitch as well. No one really messes with him!

Aaron Ramsdale: loud, surprisingly ©Sportsfile

Trevoh Chalobah

He's always dancing whenever the tunes are on in the changing room, always up in front of everyone. A bubbly character, he's gone home injured now and we've missed him. He's a big part of the team, and we want to do it for him as well.

Easah Suliman

He's a very cool and calm kind of person, just chilled. Not too quiet, he's just very laid-back.

Isaac Buckley-Ricketts

On the pitch he's hyper-energy, very quick, and same off the pitch, bubbly and funny. He's just a funny character.

Andre Dozzell

He's also very calm. His dad played but he doesn't really come up; he's very humble. The way he plays is nice and smooth and fluent – that's how he is.

Trevoh Chalobah: twinkle toes ©Sportsfile

Ben Brereton

Ben's not the loudest – him and Mason Mount get along very well. You always see them together, and when they're together they can cause trouble. They're just playing jokes, jumping in the lifts, causing trouble, messing with us.

Mason Mount

I know Mason well from Chelsea. He's a cool, funny guy; he's got good hair. Always sorting himself out, he always looks proper. Him and Ben get along well, always up to something together.

Ryan Sessegnon

The baby of the group! He's one of our key players – at club level he's got a lot of hype around him, he's been doing very well this season. He's the youngest but he just fits in. Ryan's mature, maybe with someone else the age gap would make a big difference. He's always on the PlayStation, wants to play everyone, and I always see him getting beat but he doesn't give up – he's always asking someone to play.

Ryan Sessegnon: persistent ©Sportsfile

Lukas Nmecha

He's the weird one. He says something a bit strange and everyone will laugh at him! He'll just say something silly, that's him.

Nathan Trott

Cool, quite quiet, but he hasn't been down about not playing much. He's been very supportive – it could be easy to mope around, but he still gets involved, he's supportive, keeps everyone going in the changing room after the game. He's a good person to have around for that role.

Marcus Edwards

He's the little magic man! He's my room-mate here and a cool guy to have around. He's fine to share with – me, him and Easah have been in this group the longest and I've known him for a while; we get along well. He loves his music and movies. He loves Greek mythology, like 300 – those sort of movies, he's really into that.

Josh Da Silva

He's cool, a very calm guy. He's very new to the group but fitted in straight away. He's just nice – everyone gets along with him.

Marcus Edwards: Greek mythology fan ©Sportsfile

Darnell Johnson

He's the big friendly giant – off the pitch! On the pitch he's a big presence, a big lad, but he's very calm off it.

Jacob Maddox

Obviously at Chelsea as well, I know him well. He's always winding Trevoh up, those two are always teasing each other. They get along well, always teasing each other.

Reece James

Another one who's new to the group – it's a close group but everyone's fitted in well. He's just come in so he's maybe a bit chilled at the moment – maybe more of his personality will come out later.

Coach: Keith Downing

Keith's very nice but straight to the point. He's experienced. We all perform well under him and he gets the most out of us. He's calm and cool but he'll get everyone going as well. He's a really good coach to have – he involves everyone. He's the right coach for us.

Jay DaSilva

I get along with everyone – naturally I think I'm like that, I could chill and talk to everyone in the squad. I'm not the liveliest, and I like everyone's company – I like chilling in the room with Marcus, listening to music and watching films. As a captain I'm not really a shouter and a screamer, but if there's something that needs to be said, I'll say it. I lead more by example.