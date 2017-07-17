Ten to follow from Under-19s

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship is always a breeding ground for new talent, with Andrés Iniesta, Manuel Neuer, Arda Turan and Antoine Griezmann among those to have appeared in the tournament in years gone by. But who stood out in 2017? UEFA.com picks ten contenders.

Giorgi Arabidze (Georgia)

Team-mates Giorgi Kokhreidze and Giorgi Chakvetadze scored Georgia's goals, but the Shakhtar Donetsk forward caught the eye with his irrepressible dribbling and shooting. He tried desperately to rally his team in their final, decisive defeat by the Czech Republic, when he had no fewer than eight attempts on goal.

Etienne Amenyido (Germany)

In between 4-1 defeats by the Netherlands and England, Germany effectively dismantled Bulgaria 3-0 with the Dortmund striker leading from the front. Scored the first goal before winning two penalties from which the points were secured – also contributing an assist against England – to add to his four goals in qualifying.

Justin Bijlow (Netherlands)

The Feyenoord goalkeeper, and Dutch captain, conceded only one goal in qualifying and quickly showed why in the finals, producing a solid display against Germany before a superlative showing against England nearly earned his side a point. His side's most consistently excellent performer.

Portugal's Diogo Dalot celebrates ©Sportsfile

Diogo Dalot (Portugal)

Part of the squad that reached the semi-finals 12 months ago, the Porto centre-back also went to this year's FIFA U-20 World Cup and has impressed again in Georgia. The rock on which many an opposition attack foundered, he marshalled Portugal's back line impressively.



Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden)

In a tough debut campaign for Sweden, the Brommapojkarna striker – who also scored twice in qualifying – was a reliably consistent performer up front. Had three shots on goal in each group game and scored in every match in Georgia, and looks well placed to make the step up to the next level.

Mason Mount (England)

Started with a bang with a fine finish to open the scoring less than 60 seconds into the opening fixture against Bulgaria, the England No10 was his side's key creative influence. His masterclass came against Germany, when his clever and perceptive passing produced no fewer than three assists, and he had a hand in both goals in the final win.

Rui Pedro (Portugal)

His country's joint top scorer in qualifying with two goals, the Porto forward showed his clinical finishing once again in the finals. He only had three shots in his first three appearances – but turned them into two goals to earn two wins that took Portugal into the semi-finals, the composed penalty against the hosts and a fine flicked finish to defeat the Czech Republic.

Czech captain Ondřej Šašinka in Tbilisi ©Sportsfile

Georgi Rusev (Bulgaria)

Suspended for the opening defeat by England, the Elche forward was a big loss to his team. Powerless to prevent another loss on matchday two, this time against Germany, Rusev had the honour of scoring Bulgaria's first-ever finals goal to earn their first point, against the Netherlands in their final fixture.

Ondřej Šašinka (Czech Republic)

Statistics alone do not show the Baník Ostrava forward's influence on his team, with most good things the Czechs managed coming through their captain. Also set them on their way to the semi-final with a fine headed opener against Georgia on matchday three.

Ryan Sessegnon (England)

Came into the tournament with a burgeoning reputation, and justified his billing with a superb strike against Bulgaria, adding two more against Germany. "I've enjoyed the challenge," the 17-year-old told UEFA.com. "Playing against older players is a big challenge, physically and mentally."